While Netflix showers Demon Slayer with love, the longest-running anime slays Season 4 finale on Japanese ratings

Although the June 30 broadcast of Demon Slayer Season 4 finale churned out a near-perfect episode, with a 9.9/10 rating on IMDb, also breaking Crunchyroll's server during its simulcast release schedule, the series is still at #2 on the weekly TV anime rankings, according to Video Research. Fuji Television Network broadcast the Demon Slayer Season 4 finale, "The Hashira Unite," on Sunday, June 30, in Japan.(Ufotable)

Somehow, despite all the effort put in by the Hashira, assembling for the fiery epic showdown wasn't enough to take down the longest-running anime title, Sazae-chan, a series with more episodes than The Simpsons. According to the latest average household viewership ratings calculated during the week of June 24-June 30, the final episode of the Hashira Training Arc raked in a 6.4% score in Japan's Kanto region. Once again, the Ufotable production sat a spot below its Fuji Television Network sister program, Sazae-chan.

Based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series, the anime adaptation achieved the impossible with Season 4 Episode 6. This episode ultimately bolstered the show's victory lap, defeating Sazae-chan's June 16 broadcast. Even though the rating for that week's Demon Slayer episode and the finale coincides with a 6.4% score, Sazae-chan again overtook its triumph, surpassing its ratings with a 7.2% score.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s love affair with the anime title again boasted golden results on the streamer’s Global Top 10 (non-English category), where Demon Slayer consecutively held the TV format’s pride. As one of two anime series ranking on the chart from June 24 to June 30, the Hashira Training Arc Season continued its 7-week Top 10 spell. Ranking at #5, the Ufotable series garnered 1.4 million views in the final week of June.

Although globally it sat on the fifth seat, it earned even more glorious returns in Asian countries, such as Japan, Maldives, the Philippines and Vietnam, where it dominated the Top 10 non-English TV category.

Other anime ranking on Netflix's Top 10

Beyond the latest season of Demon Slayer, the first anime adaptation, Rising Impact, took flight on Netflix this past week. Following its exclusive June 22 premiere on the platform, the new title debuted on the Top 10 chart at #9, attracting 1 million views from June 24 to June 30. The golfing anime is based on Seven Deadly Sins creator Nakaba Suzuki’s shonen manga series of the same name.

High-ranking popular anime in Japan

Other long-standing titles, including Chibi Maruko-chan and Detective Conan, maintained their standard Top 4 positions at #3 and #4, respectively. Trailing behind them, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 earned an average household viewership rating of 3.3. Meanwhile, One Piece slipped to #8 with a 2.6% rating in the Kanto region.

June Week 4 Anime TV Rankings (Kanto Region)