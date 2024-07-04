Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers: Yuta struggles with Gojo's limitless, Sukuna closes in

{Warning! This article contains heavy spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 and Chapter 262} Fans devastated by the death of Satoru Gojo in the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, sparking backlash towards the author, Gege Akutami.(Viz Media, Gege Akutami)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 spoilers delve into how Yuta plans to leverage Gojo’s Cursed Technique (CT) against Sukuna, and these leaks have certainly crossed the bar.

The official English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 is slated to be released on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 12:00 AM JST (Japanese Standard Time) in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 35, marking the series' return from a one-month hiatus due to creator Gege Akutami's health issues.

In Chapter 262, Yuta, after possessing Gojo’s body, and Sukuna engaged in a fierce Domain Battle. Sukuna quickly gained the upper hand by utilizing Domain Amplification. Meanwhile, Rika was depicted grieving over Yuta’s stitched-up body, indicating the severity of the situation.

ALSO READ| Jujutsu Kaisen's early wrap up is much needed after Gojo's depressing return

What will happen in JJK Chapter 263?

The upcoming Chapter 263 of Jujutsu Kaisen, titled "Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 34", reveals that Yuta is currently facing a significant limitation - he can only utilize Gojo's Limitless Cursed Technique is unable to access any other abilities. It remains unclear whether this limitation is due to a Binding Vow or if the ability to use multiple Cursed Techniques was exclusive to Kenjaku due to some unknown factor.

Yuta observes that Sukuna hasn’t used the World Cutting Slash since losing his left arm. This suggests that Sukuna might only be able to overcome Limitless through Domain Amplification. Determined to take the offensive, Yuta attempts to kick and throw Sukuna but struggles with navigating Gojo’s limbs due to the significant height difference between their bodies.

Yuta realizes the critical role of Six Eyes in controlling Limitless effectively. Despite his training with Gojo, he finds it challenging to master the Cursed Technique. Gojo’s frequent proclamation of “I’m the Strongest” now appears to be backed by a lifetime of meticulous control and practice. Thanks to CominSonn.net, they first noted the above discussed spoilers in detail.

Sukuna quickly notices Yuta’s struggle and punches him away. He recalls Kenjaku’s warning about Yuta’s Copy ability, deducing that it activates after Rika consumes part of someone’s body. Sukuna realizes that Yuta can only use Limitless at the moment and wonders how long he can sustain Gojo’s body after Kenjaku’s CT expires.

ALSO READ| Megan Thee Stallion flaunts her ‘Otaku Hot Girl’ status in new single sampled from Jujutsu Kaisen anime

Sukuna remembers Gojo using Hollow Purple and guesses Yuta’s plan. In the present, Just as Yuta starts to chant the incantation for Hollow Purple, Sukuna swiftly grabs his arms, attempting to disrupt the technique and prevent its completion. However, Yuta uses Blue and throws a recorder at Sukuna, from which Inumaki’s voice says, “Don’t move.”

Inumaki is seen profusely coughing blood afterwards, although it is unclear whether this happened when he recorded the command or if it’s happening now due to the CT taking effect. Sukuna freezes, allowing Yuta to complete the chant and create a Hollow Purple ready to launch at any moment.