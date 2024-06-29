Jujutsu Kaisen's early wrap up is much needed after Gojo's depressing return

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular and known anime and manga series in the past few years. The characters, plotlines and sorcerer’s magic have lued in anime fans and manga fans alike. The fan-favourite series, however, is near its end as it is scheduled to end sometime this year. The writer of JJK, Gege Akutami has announced that he has planned the end of the series. Fans believe in early wrap up of manga after depressing return of Gojo.(Viz Media, Gege Akutami)

While some fans might be disappointed with the end of the series so soon however others believe that the story has run its course. Plot of JJK has seen a lot of character deaths including that of Gojo Satoru, the lead sorcerer. His depressing return to the story has contributed to the fans believing that the manga better be put to rest soon.

Why Gojo’s return to the series is depressing?

Gojo Satoru has been depicted as the strongest sorcerer in the Jujutsu universe and has certainly become a central face of the anime world. However, this image has also led to the character’s use as a last-minute solution to every impossible solution in the series. So much so that even after his death, his corpse is being used in the story to defeat the villain, Ryomen Sukuna, as reported by ScreenRant.

Gojo’s presence has been well articulated so that it does not overshadow other characters but lately, his character has transformed into a mere tool with no remorse for the character. Episode 261 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 33 cements the belief of Gojo as a tool where Yuta and other sorcerers decide to use Gojo’s corpse to fight the King of Curses.

This raised concerns for the character being mistreated even in his death. Thus the thought of ending the manga with a final showdown between Sukuna and Yuji resulting in much-needed peace for the most powerful sorcerer.

Gege Akutami’s plans for the end of JJK

The manga, Jujutsu Kaisen, is known for its plot-focused writing with no filler chapters or episodes. With such a focused plot and planned ending, it makes little sense to stretch the story more than it is necessary. Also with the end of so many characters such as Nanami, Gojo, and Nobara, the stage is set for Yuji to take revenge for his peers’ deaths from Sukuna.

The ideal ending of the series would be to set a showdown between Sukuna and Yuji. However, given the unpredictability of the storyline so far, the manga can conclude either way.