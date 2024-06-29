Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 24: Release date, preview, where to watch and more

Studio Bind's production, based on the light novel series by Rifujin na Magonote, is staying true to its complicated and morally ambiguous tones as Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is expected to deliver answers related to Rudeus' messy love life. The isekai anime will likely conclude the storyline up to the novel's 12th volume this weekend. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 finale will air on Sunday, June 30. The isekai anime adaptation is streaming on Crunchyroll. (Studio Bind)

Crunchyroll describes the fantasy anime's plot as:

“When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a truck, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

Here's what we know about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 finale, “Succession.”

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 24 release date

The final episode of the season (Episode 12 of the second cour) will air on Sunday, June 30, at 12 am JST.

Where to watch Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 24

Local Japanese networks like Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto and BS11 will initially broadcast the new premiere. International fans may eventually tune into Crunchyroll. The second part of Season 2 was officially released on the streamer on April 7, at 8:30 am PT.

The Season 2 finale will also premiere at the same time, following the same schedule. The official Crunchyroll website states that the Studio Bind anime will be available to stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and Southeast Asia.

Check below to see when Episode 24 will most likely be available in your time zone.

Pacific Time: Sunday, June 30, at 8:30 am

Central Time: Sunday, June 30, at 10:30 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, June 30, at 11:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, June 30, at 9 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, June 31, at 1 am

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 23 recap

Rudeus despondently isolates himself in Episode 23 after Paul Greyrat's passing. The father figure's death takes a toll on him, especially since he sacrifices himself to save Rudy.

Ultimately, Roxy comes to his emotional rescue. Her memories of Paul and Zenith offer him warmth and comfort. However, Rudy's pain goes deeper than imagined, pushing Roxy to employ other ways to pull his attention. Despite her messy memories attributed to her prolonged imprisonment, sparks fly when the two indulge in an intimate encounter.

Rudy's vulnerable stance pushes him further into this entanglement despite his marriage to Sylphiette. Later, Elinalise somewhat puts his mental conflict to rest with some ambivalent reminders. Rudy eventually confessed his feelings to Roxy. However, she puts off that decision until they've heard Sylphiette's thoughts on the complicated love situation.

The official website explains the upcoming Season 2 finale's plot:

“Rudeus returns home after six months to where Sylphie and the others are waiting. He speaks about what happened in the teleportation labyrinth, Paul’s death, and Zenith’s condition. He also talks about his relationship with Roxy. What will Norn, Aisha, and Sylphy’s responses be to all this…?”