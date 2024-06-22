 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 23 teaser trailer released, here's when it airs - Hindustan Times
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 23 teaser trailer released, here's when it airs

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 22, 2024 11:34 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Finale, watch teaser trailer

The upcoming Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation installment will be the Season 2 finale. As fans gear up for the highly anticipated Episode 23, showrunners have released a teaser trailer. The 30-second preview gives fans a sneak peek into the events set to take place in the fantasy drama's penultimate episode. Here's all you need to know ahead of the release:

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will end with the upcoming Episode 23

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 23 release date and time

Episode 23, titled Let's Go Home, is set to arrive on Sunday, June 23, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release for most international audiences-US, Canada, and Mexico, on Saturday. However, the exact time varies across different regions. You can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT8:00 amJune 22Saturday
CDT10:00 amJune 22Saturday
EDT11:00 amJune 22Saturday
GMT3:00 pmJune 22Saturday
IST8:30 pmJune 22Saturday
ACST12:30 amJune 23Sunday

Where to watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 23?

The Season Finale will first begin airing in Japan on local television networks like Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, and BS11. International audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. It is important to note that the platform requires a subscription for streaming.

What to expect from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 23?

In sync with its title, the episode will show Rudeus taking his mother home in Ranoa, with Elinalise and Roxy joining them. It is likely that the season finale will be a tearjerker as Rudeus breaks the news of Paul's death to his sisters. Based on the preview clip, fans will bid farewell to Paul as they will see him for the very last time in emotional flashback scenes.

