Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Henry Cavill to star in fantasy drama Highlander reboot: 'An opportunity like no other'
Henry Cavill as Superman in films.
Henry Cavill as Superman in films.
hollywood

Henry Cavill to star in fantasy drama Highlander reboot: 'An opportunity like no other'

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Henry Cavill said he has been a fan of Highlander franchise and is elated to get the opportunity to star in the upcoming version.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 08:13 PM IST

British star Henry Cavill is adding Highlander to the list of his big-budget fantasy projects.

The actor, who plays Superman in DC movies, essays the titular character in Netflix series The Witcher and a gentle version of Sherlock Holmes in film franchise Enola Holmes, has been cast in one of the lead roles in Lionsgate's reboot of fantasy action-adventure film Highlander.

According to Deadline, John Wick director Chad Stahelski will be helming the film from a script by Kerry Williamson. Neal H Moritz and Josh Davis are producing the project. Executive producers are Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen.

The 1986 original movie featured actors Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings, hunting down each other to become more powerful.


The film was followed by four sequels and three television series. Peter Davis, the original producer of the first film, was also set to produce the new film prior to his death in February.

Also read: Salma Hayek praises Lady Gaga's work in House of Gucci: 'She is the ultimate professional'

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Henry said he has always been a fan of Highlander franchise and is elated to get the opportunity to star in the upcoming version.

"Being not shy with swords, and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other. Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal, is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget," the actor wrote.


ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
henry cavill chad stahelski hollywood + 1 more

Related Stories

House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in lead roles.
House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in lead roles.
hollywood

Salma Hayek praises Lady Gaga's performance in House of Gucci

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:49 PM IST
House of Gucci stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons in prominent roles.
READ FULL STORY
Fortunately, there was no casualty and no one was injured. Luckily all 40-50 people who were on the set, were fine, says Boney Kapoor. (PHOTO BY MANOJ VERMA/HINDUSTAN TIMES)
Fortunately, there was no casualty and no one was injured. Luckily all 40-50 people who were on the set, were fine, says Boney Kapoor. (PHOTO BY MANOJ VERMA/HINDUSTAN TIMES)
bollywood

What I am going through is horrible: Boney Kapoor on destruction of his set due to Cyclone Tauktae

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Producer Boney Kapoor talks about destruction of his Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan’s set being damaged this year due to Cyclone Tauktae and how he will have to put up the set for the third time
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.