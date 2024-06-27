 Demon Slayer upholds anime pride on Netflix's Global Top 10; faces defeat from never-ending Japanese TV staples - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Demon Slayer upholds anime pride on Netflix's Global Top 10; faces defeat from never-ending Japanese TV staples

ByAshima Grover
Jun 27, 2024 09:11 PM IST

Sazae-chan and Chibi Maruko-chan again defeat Demon Slayer on Japanese TV anime rankings, but Netflix's Hashira Training Arc recognition goes a long way.

After last week's unparalleled victory on the Japanese TV anime rankings chart, Demon Slayer has again slipped two ranks, giving way to long-running staples Sazae-chan and Chibi Maruko-chan. Although the Ufotable production clocked in a lower score of average household viewership ratings compared to the second week of June's 6.4%, it was the only series holding up the anime banner on Netflix's Global Top 10 chart.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7, "Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima", is streaming on Crunchyroll. Hashira Training Arc season finale will premiere on Sunday, June 30, at 11:15 pm JST.(Ufotable)
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7, "Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima", is streaming on Crunchyroll. Hashira Training Arc season finale will premiere on Sunday, June 30, at 11:15 pm JST.(Ufotable)

The 40-minute penultimate episode of the Hashira Training Arc earned an average rating of 5.5% in the Kanto region of Japan, according to the latest figures provided by Video Research during the June 17-23 week. Simultaneously, the series crafted an applause-worthy triumph in the non-English TV category of Netflix's Global Top 10 chart. Stretching out its 6-week spell on the Top 10 list, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc secured 1.3 million views on the global streamer during the June 17-23 week.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

While other shows like Kaiju No 8 and Jujutsu Kaisen had previously accompanied the Ufotable series on the Netflix rankings, Demon Slayer worked extra hard as the sole anime top scorer this week.

Also read | One Piece, Japanese SpongeBob voice actor Taiki Matsuno passes away at 56

Other popular anime ranking on the weekly Japanese viewership ratings chart

Relinquishing its long-standing power stance on the weekly Top 10 chart, My Hero Academia slipped out of the competition this time. Meanwhile, other commonly top-ranking fan favourite titles resumed their glorious run.

Detective Conan again trailed behind Demon Slayer with 5.2% ratings, while One Piece and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 followed on the 5th and 6th ranks with 3.5% and 3.1% rating scores respectively.

Also read | Blue Lock Season 2 release date confirmed; new cast members introduced

June Week 3 Anime TV Rankings (Kanto region)

AnimeBroadcasting ChannelPremiere Date/TimeAvg Household Viewership Rate
1. Sazae-chanFuji TV June 23 / 6:30 pm7.6%
2. Chibi Maruko-chanFuji TVJune 23 / 6 pm5.7%
3. Demon Slayer Season 4Fuji TVJune 23 / 11:15 pm5.5.%
4. Detective ConanNippon TVJune 22 / 6 pm5.2%
5. One PieceFuji TVJune 23 / 9:30 am3.5%
6. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3Nippon TVJune 21 / 11:35 pm3.1%
7. Wonderful Precure!TV AsahiJune 23 / 8:30 am2.8%
8. DoraemonTV AsahiJune 22 / 5 pm2.5%
9. Crayon Shin-chanTV AsahiJune 22 / 4:30 pm2.3%
10. Butt DetectiveNKH E-TeleJune 22 / 9 am1.8%
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Demon Slayer upholds anime pride on Netflix's Global Top 10; faces defeat from never-ending Japanese TV staples
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On