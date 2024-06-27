Demon Slayer upholds anime pride on Netflix's Global Top 10; faces defeat from never-ending Japanese TV staples
Sazae-chan and Chibi Maruko-chan again defeat Demon Slayer on Japanese TV anime rankings, but Netflix's Hashira Training Arc recognition goes a long way.
After last week's unparalleled victory on the Japanese TV anime rankings chart, Demon Slayer has again slipped two ranks, giving way to long-running staples Sazae-chan and Chibi Maruko-chan. Although the Ufotable production clocked in a lower score of average household viewership ratings compared to the second week of June's 6.4%, it was the only series holding up the anime banner on Netflix's Global Top 10 chart.
The 40-minute penultimate episode of the Hashira Training Arc earned an average rating of 5.5% in the Kanto region of Japan, according to the latest figures provided by Video Research during the June 17-23 week. Simultaneously, the series crafted an applause-worthy triumph in the non-English TV category of Netflix's Global Top 10 chart. Stretching out its 6-week spell on the Top 10 list, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc secured 1.3 million views on the global streamer during the June 17-23 week.
While other shows like Kaiju No 8 and Jujutsu Kaisen had previously accompanied the Ufotable series on the Netflix rankings, Demon Slayer worked extra hard as the sole anime top scorer this week.
Other popular anime ranking on the weekly Japanese viewership ratings chart
Relinquishing its long-standing power stance on the weekly Top 10 chart, My Hero Academia slipped out of the competition this time. Meanwhile, other commonly top-ranking fan favourite titles resumed their glorious run.
Detective Conan again trailed behind Demon Slayer with 5.2% ratings, while One Piece and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 followed on the 5th and 6th ranks with 3.5% and 3.1% rating scores respectively.
June Week 3 Anime TV Rankings (Kanto region)
|Anime
|Broadcasting Channel
|Premiere Date/Time
|Avg Household Viewership Rate
|1. Sazae-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 23 / 6:30 pm
|7.6%
|2. Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|June 23 / 6 pm
|5.7%
|3. Demon Slayer Season 4
|Fuji TV
|June 23 / 11:15 pm
|5.5.%
|4. Detective Conan
|Nippon TV
|June 22 / 6 pm
|5.2%
|5. One Piece
|Fuji TV
|June 23 / 9:30 am
|3.5%
|6. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3
|Nippon TV
|June 21 / 11:35 pm
|3.1%
|7. Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|June 23 / 8:30 am
|2.8%
|8. Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|June 22 / 5 pm
|2.5%
|9. Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|June 22 / 4:30 pm
|2.3%
|10. Butt Detective
|NKH E-Tele
|June 22 / 9 am
|1.8%
