Demon Slayer upholds anime pride on Netflix's Global Top 10; faces defeat from never-ending Japanese TV staples

After last week's unparalleled victory on the Japanese TV anime rankings chart, Demon Slayer has again slipped two ranks, giving way to long-running staples Sazae-chan and Chibi Maruko-chan. Although the Ufotable production clocked in a lower score of average household viewership ratings compared to the second week of June's 6.4%, it was the only series holding up the anime banner on Netflix's Global Top 10 chart. Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7, "Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima", is streaming on Crunchyroll. Hashira Training Arc season finale will premiere on Sunday, June 30, at 11:15 pm JST.(Ufotable)

The 40-minute penultimate episode of the Hashira Training Arc earned an average rating of 5.5% in the Kanto region of Japan, according to the latest figures provided by Video Research during the June 17-23 week. Simultaneously, the series crafted an applause-worthy triumph in the non-English TV category of Netflix's Global Top 10 chart. Stretching out its 6-week spell on the Top 10 list, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc secured 1.3 million views on the global streamer during the June 17-23 week.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

While other shows like Kaiju No 8 and Jujutsu Kaisen had previously accompanied the Ufotable series on the Netflix rankings, Demon Slayer worked extra hard as the sole anime top scorer this week.

Also read | One Piece, Japanese SpongeBob voice actor Taiki Matsuno passes away at 56

Other popular anime ranking on the weekly Japanese viewership ratings chart

Relinquishing its long-standing power stance on the weekly Top 10 chart, My Hero Academia slipped out of the competition this time. Meanwhile, other commonly top-ranking fan favourite titles resumed their glorious run.

Detective Conan again trailed behind Demon Slayer with 5.2% ratings, while One Piece and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 followed on the 5th and 6th ranks with 3.5% and 3.1% rating scores respectively.

Also read | Blue Lock Season 2 release date confirmed; new cast members introduced

June Week 3 Anime TV Rankings (Kanto region)