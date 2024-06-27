 One Piece, Japanese SpongeBob voice actor Taiki Matsuno passes away at 56 - Hindustan Times
One Piece, Japanese SpongeBob voice actor Taiki Matsuno passes away at 56

ByAshima Grover
Jun 27, 2024 06:10 PM IST

Taiki Matsuno, well-known for voicing anime characters like Lafitte from One Piece and the Japanese Spongebob from Spongebob Squarepants, died on the 26th.

Renowned Japanese anime voice actor Taiki Matsuno, celebrated for lending his voice to iconic characters, including several One Piece roles and the titular lead as Kindaichi Hajime in the series The Kindaichi Case Files, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, at 56.

Voice actor Taiki Matsuno, celebrated for lending his voice to several One Piece characters, including Lafitte, died at 56 on June 26, 2024.
His agency, Aoni Production, announced the unfortunate news of his passing on its official website on Thursday, June 27. The talent agency revealed a right cerebral haemorrhage as the cause of his death.

“Taiki Matsuno (56 years old), who was affiliated with our company, passed away on June 26, 2024, due to a right cerebral haemorrhage. We would like to inform you of this with deep gratitude for the kindness shown to us during his lifetime. Furthermore, in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the wake and funeral will be held only for close relatives. We ask for your understanding,” Aoni Production said on June 26.

The prolific actor was born on October 16 in Tokyo. He is best known as the voice of Kindaichi Hajime in the 1997 anime series Kindaichi Case Files, Koga in Inuyasha (2001), Lafitte, Hildon and Canpacino, Trebol and Hildon in One Piece, Agumon in multiple Digimon projects such as Digimon Savers, and the Japanese rendition of SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 4 onwards), among others.

Anime fans recall Taiki Matsuno's legacy

Fans quickly took to their social media handles, expressing their heartfelt condolences and heartfelt memories linked with the actor. Pulling up his extensive portfolio, teary-eyed Otakus recalled the numerous iconic voices that Matsuno brought to life on their screens.

“So young, and so sad. 😞 . Prayers up for the family. He was also the voice of SpongeBob too. Man was a legend in his own right,” a user wrote on X/Twitter.

“Rip to a legend. It sucks hes not gonna be voicing Lafitte during the last stretch of the series but I’m glad he stuck around for as long as he did. Hope he’s chilling with the original voice actor for Roger in Heaven,” another One Piece fans commented.

A third wrote, “Sad moment . I hope oda will make lafitte honor his voice with a something symbolic in the manga.”

