Dan Da Dan anime: Wacky supernatural thrills to debut in explosive big screen theatrical premiere ahead of streaming

The explosive mashup of genre-bending themes like paranormal mystery and romantic comedy will unleash a unique anime concoction with the Dan Da Dan premiere slated this fall. Ahead of the series's new trailer debut, the renowned hip-hop duo Creepy, who's avidly familiar with anime theme songs (Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Call of the Night), was locked in for the forthcoming TV adaptation's opening theme, “Otonoke.” New key visual for Dan Da Dan anime.

Otaku and manga enthusiasts will be thrilled to discover that the supernatural thriller series will not only be streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix, but will also be opening in theatres worldwide ahead of the OTT release date. On Monday, June 24, new enthralling visuals for the adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu’s manga revealed new cast additions. Alongside the new key visual teasers, a trailer also graced anime fans, elevating excitement levels to a new high.

The brand-new poster visual casts a beaming light of focus on five main characters (and a cat). Anime lovers would instantly recognise the voice cast lineup, especially since they've previously lent their voices to significant characters from A-list anime. New cast introductions include:

Ayane Sakura, who's popularly known for voicing Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia, as Aira Shiratori

Kaito Ishikawa, known for voicing Kageyama in Haikyu!!, as Jin Enjoji

Nana Mizuki, led Hinata Hyuga's character in Naruto, as Seiko Ayase

Original cast announcements revealed that Shion Wakayama and Natsuki Hanae, respectively, will voice the leading duo of Momo Ayase and Okarun.

Dan Da Dan release date

Backed by anime studio Science SARU, with Fuga Yamashiro directing the TV adaptation, Dan Da Dan is set to stream on OTT platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix in October 2024. The exact release date is yet to be revealed.

However, before streaming platforms roll out the series, theatrical screenings of the first three episodes, compiled as “Dan Da Dan: First Encounter”, will debut globally. Check out the release date schedule for the fateful love story that interweaves an occult battle and adolescence below:

Asia: August 31

Europe: September 7

North America: September 13

Netflix/Crunchyroll (OTT): October 2024