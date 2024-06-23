 Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12: Release date, time and what to expect from season finale - Hindustan Times
Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12: Release date, time and what to expect from season finale

Jun 23, 2024 09:00 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12

Based on Naoya Matsumoto's famed shonen manga, Kaiju No. 8 is 2024's most highly anticipated anime series. Standing true to its title- Monster #8, the sci-fi show delivers intense and thrilling scenes. As the first season inches closer towards the end, fans eagerly await the finale episode. So, here's what you need to know ahead of the release:

The upcoming Episode 12 of Kaiju No. 8 will be Season 1's last(Production IG)
The upcoming Episode 12 of Kaiju No. 8 will be Season 1's last(Production IG)

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 is set to arrive on Saturday, June 29, at 11 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release for audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT7:00 amJune 29Saturday
CDT9:00 amJune 29Saturday
EDT10:00 amJune 29Saturday
GMT2:00 pmJune 29Saturday
IST7:30 pmJune 29Saturday
ACST11:30 pmJune 29Saturday

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12?

Given its hype, the already popular anime series based on Shonen manga is available for streaming across various platforms—Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. However, it is subject to regional availability. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. The best platform for international audiences to stream the episodes online is Crunchyroll. The latest episode will be added to the website after a short delay.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12?

Episode 11 featured an emotional ending, with Kafka losing himself to the Kaiju inside of him. The sudden change in his demeanour left Isao and Kikoru worried. As the upcoming Episode 12 will be the season's last, Kaiju No. 8 fans should be prepared to witness one of the most action-packed episodes to date. The finale is likely to reveal the winner of the battle between Kafka and Isao.

