One Piece is coming to Netflix with its new Fishman Island Arc: Exact release date, time and more

One of the longest Japanese anime exports to ever exist, One Piece is headed towards Netflix with one more arc for the viewers. The anime has approximately 500 hundred episodes available on the American streaming platform which stretch over 20 seasons. Each season covers an arc from the manga of the same name. The popular anime is now set to be back on Netflix with a new season which will cover a new arc. One Piece is headed towards Netflix with its new Fishman Island Arc.

What is the New arc of One Piece?

The latest edition of One Piece which will be available on Netflix soon is named the Fishman Island Arc. The arc will be the 21st arc of the anime. The scorching summer is the perfect time to release the Straw Hat Pirate’s adventures into the sea. The Fishman Island Arc will feature the Straw Hat pirates continuing to sail through the Grand Line to find the treasure of One Piece to become the new king of the pirates.

When and where to watch the new season?

The new arc of the anime or the new season will be available to stream from Monday, July 1. One Piece will stream its new arc on Netflix along with its previous 20 seasons available to binge-watch. With the release of the new season, the anime will exceed the 500-episode mark. The season will begin with episode number 449 and end with episode number 556, making the series 108 episodes long.

Upcoming arcs in the anime

After the Fishman Island Arc, the anime will enter the Punk Hazard Arc which will constitute the 22nd season of the anime series. The season will begin with Episode number 557 and end with episode number 610. This will be followed by season 23 which will lead the Straw Hats into the Dressrosa arc. This arc will initiate from episode number 611 and end at episode number 728.