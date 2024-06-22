Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers: Why does Choso see Yuji as a little brother?

{Warning! This article contains huge spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261, 262, 263} Yuji Itadori and Choso as Half-Brothers in Jujutsu Kaisen(Weekly Shōnen Jump)

One of the biggest surprises in Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen involves the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings, particularly Choso, a beloved character committed to his brothers.

For 150 years, Choso and his siblings were suspended, preventing them from maturing. However, two of his brothers, Kechizu and Eso, met a quick end at the hands of Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki. And now Choso is seeking vengeance.

During the Shibuya Incident, Choso nearly defeated Yuji. When he was about to land a lethal blow, he suddenly recalled a memory of spending an afternoon as a family with his brothers and Yuji—a memory that didn’t actually happen. This shock made him switch sides, calling Yuji his little brother.

This immediate family connection presented itself odd because, looking at them, one might not easily relate them to one another. However, the family relationship does exist and they have the same parent, thus the fluid but rather simple connection.

Choso and Yuji's family ties like this

Choso was born over 150 years before Jujutsu Kaisen began and was kept in stasis until the present day.

Where Yuji seemed to have a normal life until his parents died when he was young. The idea of them sharing a parent seemed implausible unless this parent was immortal or extremely old. At the end of the Shibuya Incident, Choso identifies his father as Kenjaku. But how's this possible?

One of Jujutsu Kaisen's biggest mysteries has a simple answer, though Kenjaku’s body-hopping complicates it

Kenjaku, a body-hopping fiend, once took the form of Noritoshi Kamo, notorious for his evil deeds. In this form, Kenjaku created the Death Paintings, beings born of a curse and a human woman. Kenjaku infused his blood into these beings, making Choso view him as his father, despite resenting him for mistreating his mother. Kenjaku later abandoned Kamo’s body for another.

Kenjaku is essentially a brain that hops from body to body. He is referred to as male due to notable male bodies he has inhabited, like Sugeru Geto and Noritoshi Kamo.

However, once Kenjaku took over the body of Kaori Itadori, a female sorcerer married to Yuji’s father, Jin Itadori. Together, they had Yuji, making Kenjaku Yuji’s mother. This was enough for “Choso to identify and proudly call Yuji his little brother, and technically be right, as they're half brothers through their shared parent in Kenjaku.”

Now it seems like Yuji can grow stronger by absorbing techniques from other Death Paintings.