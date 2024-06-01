Jujutsu Kaisen fans hope Gege Akutami does this

As the days go by, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga draws closer to its end, leaving fans wondering about the series' creator, Gege Akutami. Although people are making predictions as to what Akutami should do next, one thing that fans are sure of is what they hope he should focus on next. With Jujutsu Kaisen's climax approaching, fans share their thoughts on what the series' creator should do next(Netflix)

As of now, Jujutsu Kaisen is in the middle of a dangerous confrontation with the antagonist, Sukuna—an extraordinarily powerful form of a demon. The strongest sorcerers are coming together to ensure this powerhouse is vanquished, which is sure to be really exciting. This dramatic strain is still evident, and it is believed that Chapter 262 aims to bring more tension into the mix.

As the show finale comes closer, fans at Reddit have started to churn the speculation mill over the possibilities of the author portraying something from his preceding creations after Sukuna’s elimination.

Fans wish Gege ‘can come back with another story years from now’

Akutami could return to one of his previous mangas, such as Nikai Bongai Barabarujura or No. 9, but fans wish otherwise.

“I’d love to see him take a much-needed break, I know manga schedules are notoriously killer,” one Redditor commented.

“Hopefully the money he’s set with lets him breathe and he can come back with another story years from now when he’s ready and on his own schedule.”

Another Redditor piped in, “I do think if he does come back, he’ll probably come back working under the same conditions that Sui Ishida is working under. He’ll be allowed to draw when he wants in a bi-weekly schedule.”

Sui Ishida, the creator of Tokyo Ghoul, returned with Choujin X in 2021. Tokyo Ghoul's immense success granted Ishida this flexibility, and fans believe Jujutsu Kaisen's acclaim should afford Akutami similar privileges.

After a well-earned break, fans speculate that Akutami might release a few Jujutsu Kaisen one-shots. There is also talk of potential collaborations, with one exciting prospect being a partnership with Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man. “It’s a pipe dream, but I thought it would be neat if Akutami collaborated with Tatsuki Fujimoto on a manga,” a fan suggested.

“Fujimoto has mentioned he is interested in stepping back from illustrating his manga once Chainsaw Man is finished, and their talents are complementary.”