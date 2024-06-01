Is Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending soon? Shinjuku Showdown Arc reaches climax

The record-breaking Jujutsu Kaisen manga has reached a critical point as the Shinjuku Showdown Arc approaches its peak. Excitement is running wild among readers who are speculating about the series' future. The stakes have never been higher. This explosive showdown has the entire fandom buzzing with a single, burning question: could this be the epic conclusion of Jujutsu Kaisen's story? Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 "Shibuya Incident Arc" New Illustration.

Shinjuku Showdown Arc approaches finale

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc, kicking off in Chapter 222, has gripped readers for a thrilling 40 chapters so far. Chapter 236 delivered a gut punch with Gojo's shocking death. Fans, still reeling from the loss of their hero, cling to a sliver of hope for his return – an idea which is next to impossible considering the brutality of Sukuna's attack. The King of Curses tore Gojo apart, leaving a void no other sorcerer could easily fill. Yet, the story continued The storyline presses on, thrusting the remaining jujutsu sorcerers into the centre of battle as they face the challenging mission of battling Sukuna alone without their leader.

The recent Chapter 261 has been the most explosive yet. Fans are left wondering what will happen next after Yuta takes over Gojo’s body using Kenjaku’s technique. This 'controversial' chapter also faced lots of criticism in Japan, with concerns raised about its ethical implications. Currently, a well-known JJK social media page has declared that the storyline is approaching its end, referencing the editor of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. “Jujutsu Kaisen ‘Shinjuku Showdown’ arc is at its CLIMAX!!” it said.

They continued, “Take the editors words with a grain of salt. The last time this editor claimed that Gojo vs Sukuna fight was nearing climax, the battle went on for another 8-10 chaps. But I don’t know how many more chaps will this arc go on for.”

Is Shinjuku Showdown Arc the finale of JJK?

While Gege Akutami, the series creator, hasn't officially confirmed anything, the intensity of this arc's finale and cryptic hints dropped by Akutami himself have fueled speculations. Rumors were circulating that this arc could potentially be the finale of the record-breaking manga. However, the editor’s note hinted at the end of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

The fact that the editor specifically mentioned this arc implies that there might be more content to come after its conclusion. If the entire series were ending, it's unlikely the editor would have singled out the Shinjuku Showdown part for mention. Nonetheless, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next chapter, as the manga is currently on hiatus. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 is scheduled for release on June 9, 2024.