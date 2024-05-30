Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers: How Yuta can return to his real body

{Warning! This article contains major spoiler for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261} Jujutsu Kaisen's latest chapter stirs controversy as Yuta suffers severe injuries in a bloody clash with sorcerers. Fans debate the morality of plot twists and cultural values depicted in the manga. Chapter 261's unexpected turn leaves readers divided.

Chapter 261 is a roller coaster of excitement for Jujutsu Kaisen, all thanks to Gege Akutami’s decision to include some of the most unexpected plot elements in the story.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

As the readers were waiting for Gojo to return to the battlefield, he did so in the last chapter but in a manner thatshocked them.

While Gojo’s body did indeed reappear on the battlefield, it was not Gojo who was in control but Yuta.

As the chapter unfolded, it became clear that Yuta had used his Copy technique to make this switch possible.

While claiming Gojo's body, Yuta lauded, “If no one else has the guts to do it, then I'll be the Monster.”

With Yuta now inhabiting Gojo's body, the burning question among the JJK lovers is whether he will eventually return to his original body.

ALSO READ| Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 spoilers: Actual truth behind Gojo's return revealed

Could Yuta find his way back to his real body?

This is a complex question, and the reason is as stated in the following section. At the moment, Yuta has decided not to return to his original body. He seems very determined to either get killed in this fight or at least die when the time limit is reached.

Although there is a possibility for Yuta to stay in Gojo’s body, such an outcome does not seem likely given the events that have so far unfolded in the series in regard to the sorcerers.

The idea of Yuta continuing to use Gojo's body indefinitely feels somewhat inappropriate, as it could be seen as a form of desecration. Once the time limit for his technique expires, it is highly likely that Yuta will either face a slow death or come to the realization that he cannot stay in Gojo’s body forever.

My apologies! It seems I've underestimated you. I didn't think you were capable of going this far…Okkotsu Yuta!- Ryomen Sukuna

Another possible story development could be that Yuta may be given a chance to regain his original body. To make this possible, his body had to be put back together by Shoko as good as new to the best of her ability. Then, Yuta can probably use Kenjaku’s cursed technique to regain control over his body once again. This would also permit Gojo to have a decent burial in the event that he fails to return, thereby providing a fitting end for his character.

ALSO READ| Jujutsu Kaisen faces backlash in Japan for controversial Chapter 261; ‘hate seeing Yuta like…’

This seems to be the most favourable possibility for Yuta.

The worst and most likely outcome is that Yuta does not return at all and dies in the aftermath of the battle, leaving everything to Yuji.

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 on Viz Media, and fans can read the manga for free on the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 is slated for June 10, 2024.