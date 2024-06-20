Demon Slayer Season 4 and other anime steal the thunder on Netflix's Global Top 10 non-English chart

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc, aka the fourth season of the beloved anime based on Koyoharu Gotouge's best-selling manga series, is on its way to wrapping up the new season's chapter this month. With only two episodes left in the pipeline, fans have already been blessed with massive happy news promising them two extended episodes as the fourth season's final offerings. While Demon Slayer Season 4 ranked at four, Kaiju No. 8 rounded out the Netflix Global Top 10 non-English TV chart from June 10 to 16, 2024.

Set to air on Sunday, September 23, a 40-minute-long Episode 7 will unleash the penultimate round of action-packed wholesomeness. On the other hand, the Season 4 finale, aka the eighth episode of the Hashira Training Arc, will wrap up this installment with an hour-long short-term goodbye on June 30.

The buzz-worthy anime title has become the grandest selling point for several streaming platforms nowadays. From India's streamer JioCinema launching its anime hub ahead of the Demon Slayer Season 4 premiere to Netflix and Crunchyroll rallying after significantly high views worldwide, the TV anime's fourth chapter has been an unbeatable force to reckon with.

On Netflix alone, the Hashira Training Arc has been a hit for five weeks, ranking among the top positions of the Netflix Global Top 10 chart for the non-English TV category. The demon-slaying shenanigans of Tanjiro scored the fourth rank on the list, as recorded on the platform's latest data from June 10 to 16, 2024. The shonen action fantasy series has maintained its ranking among the Top 10 in this category for five weeks, and this past week, it garnered 1.5 million views.

Other anime titles on Netflix Global Top 10 non-English TV category

Meanwhile, anime lovers also turned to Netflix to recapitulate the dark goodness of the supernatural-themed first season of Jujutsu Kaisen. All 24 episodes of the initial season aired on Japanese networks from October 2020 to March 2021, but it still remains an ultimate fan favourite. The Global Top 10 chart reflects that global love time and again. As for this time, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 earned 700,000 views from June 10 to 16, claiming the ninth rank on the chart.

Rounding out the Global Top 10 roster for the last week, the much-loved latest series premiere of Kaiju No. 8 stood tall as an emerging hit. The Godzilla-inspired TV anime also stretched its Netflix winning streak for the second week, garnering 700,000 views. Based on the shonen manga created by Naoya Matsumoto, the show's first season is listed for 12 episodes. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, June 22.