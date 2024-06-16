Good news for Demon Slayer fans: Hashira Training Arc final episodes extended! Check out new trailer and deets

Demon Slayer's heartwarming and relatively relaxed training arc is inching closer to its conclusion. Despite the bittersweet thoughts of the Season 4 finale looming in sight, a new commercial trailer for the show's last two episodes has raised the bar of frenzy among fans. The latest Hashira Training Arc preview has finally teased the first look at Tanjiro's ultimate nemesis, Muzan. Stills from the new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc finale commercial.(Ufotable)

Until now, Tanjiro and his friends have been thoroughly invested in learning everything they can from the highest-ranking demon slayers. However, all the blood, sweat and tears devoted to the strenuous training paths lead down one road – Muzan's front door.

With Episode 6, “The Strongest of the Demon Slayer Corps”, done and dusted, we're officially on the way to the final episodes of the season. And so, we bring you the latest tidbits of the unmissable announcements tied to the Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc finale.

Demon Slayer Season 4 finale release schedule

According to the latest official news release, Episode 7, set to premiere on Sunday, June 23, will break its usual runtime pattern and jump into the 40-minute timeslot.

Taking the cake, the absolute final episode of the season, i.e. Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8, will come out the following week on June 30. Akin to the season premiere in May, the final episode is slated to have a 60-minute runtime. The epic conclusion will presumably set the mood for the story's continuation later.

As always, Fuji TV will first broadcast the episodes across Japan. Although the season's initial episodes were particularly defined by a relaxed aura, brimming with exclusive anime-only moments to deepen the narrative's core profoundly, the upcoming episode's extended timeslots signal explosions ahead.

The new Hashira Training Arc trailer briefly overviews Tanjiro's journey so far this season. It works well as a coherent reminder of all the TV anime's protagonist has experienced in Season 4. The pivotal recapitulation serves as a time capsule for the ongoing season while showcasing an ominous look at Muzan.

Demon Slayer is also streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix and the Indian streaming service JioCinema.