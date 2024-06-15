Demon Slayer Season 4 maintains Top 3 spot despite slipping ratings; beloved shonen titles keep up anime TV rankings

Each episode of Demon Slayer Season 4 closes the gap between Tanjiro and his friends and their ultimate nemesis, Muzan Kibutsuji. Hashira Training Arc's fifth episode aired on Sunday, June 9, and it saw the anime's beloved main character arrive at the home of Mitsuri Kanroji as the Love Hashiro's place became the next stop on Tanjiro's journey to seeking guidance from the highest-ranking swordsmen in the Corps. Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5, airing on June 9, earned an average viewership rating of 5.8% in Japan's Kanto region. (Ufotable)

The same episode also brought him to the doorstep of Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro until he crossed paths with the Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinzagawa. Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5 delivered epic visual storytelling as Tanjiro engaged in strenuous training sessions with the best of the best.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

However, this episode witnessed a significant decline in average viewership ratings, recording a score of 5.8% compared to the previous week's 6.7%. Despite the slipping ratings, the buzzworthy TV program held on to its post among the Top 3 anime broadcasts of the week (June 3-9).

Nevertheless, the consequential results of the slipping numbers caught up with Demon Slayer, as it fell to the third rank from previously taking the second-highest spot on the Top 10 chart.

Also read | Deadpool & Wolverine could obliterate box office with record-breaking implications for an R-rated movie

Akin to its post on the Japanese anime ratings, the Hashira Training Arc anime chapter also earned a top-ranking stand on Netflix's Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) category. Slaying its contenders in the list at No. 4, Demon Slayer maintained its four-week streak on the chart, earning 1.7 million views in the first week of June (June 3-9).

Meanwhile, other shonen constant titles on the chart still firmly maintaining their posts on the week's Top 10 list of animes were That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Detective Conan, One Piece and My Hero Academia Season 7.

Countering the previous week's ratings of 5.2%, Detective Conan's June 8 premiere earned an average viewership of 5.6%. Yet, each week, the long-running series secure the fourth rank on the list. Similarly, That Time I Got Reincarnated Season 3 also held on to its fifth rank, but witnessed inflated ratings, jumping from the former 3.1% to 3.5%.

Also read | One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers: Long-awaited Zoro vs Nusjuro teased; no break ahead

On the other hand, rankings for both One Piece and My Hero Academia Season 7 dwindled. However, the former saw a 0.1% rise in ratings and earned 2.8% with its June 9 broadcast, whereas the latter stuck to its constant viewership ratings of 2.5% these past two weeks.

June Anime TV Rankings (Week 1 for Kanto region)