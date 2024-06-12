One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers: Long-awaited Zoro vs Nusjuro teased; no break ahead

Following the previous offering, “Inner Conflict,” One Piece Chapter 1117 is set to be released on Monday, June 17, at 12 am JST. Dr Vegapunk's insightful broadcast finally shed some much-needed light on the elusive truths of the Void Century. Then came the masterstroke, as he expressed immense regret about how his greatest contribution to the world was ultimately weaponised against it. Zoro in One Piece anime.

The forthcoming chapter of Eiichiro Oda's shonen manga series will again resume the scientist's message until it finally ends. Highly awaited spoilers for the 1117th chapter are out. The first batch of brief sneak peeks has already raised the excitement levels among fans, who will finally catch a glimpse of the anticipated showdown between two prominent characters. One Piece Chapter 1117 will be out next week on Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites.

In the meantime, here's what we know about the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1117 spoilers

Like always, fans can again count on the reliable One Piece scooper @pewpiece. Releasing the initial leaks of next week's chapter, the X/Twitter user revealed that Chapter 1117 will supposedly begin with even more reactions' outbursts on Hachinosu Island. Meanwhile, the cover story will show Yamato visiting Hyogoro and Nekomamushi.

The scene then switches to a hospital. Several Sword members and their recovery process become the focus. Tashigi, who appears to be speaking with Smoker, says that he'll be going to the hospital as well.

As Dr Vegapunk's message continues, others prepare to attack the Iron Giant and end the broadcast. Eventually, the highly anticipated fight between Nusjuro and Zoro becomes the primary agenda, while the former recognises the latter's Sandai Kitetsu blade.

Soon after that, Dr. Vegapunk announces that he needs to convey a message to all those people with a “D” in their names. The spoilers also allege the presence of Dragon, Blackbear, and Sabo at this moment.

As the suspense deepens, Vegapunk's message is cut short, again leaving the rest in the dark. With the Gorosei attack on the Iron Giant, the scientist's broadcast is suddenly halted, with speculations rife in the air.

By the end of the spoilers, Dr Vegapunk's words “From amongst you are” still ring in the ears of those present at the scene. Despite the missed golden opportunity, the good news is that the One Piece is scheduled to continue subsequently, without any break in sight following the upcoming edition's release.