Arcane Season 2 will be the last as Netflix releases new trailer for final chapter. Watch

Bad news for Arcane fans! The popular action-adventure series is ending in November. Creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee confirmed in a statement released Tuesday that the show's upcoming second season will be its last. While it may be devastating news for fans, Netflix and Riot Games unveiled the official trailer along with first-look images for the Arcane's final chapter.

Breaking the news to fans, co-creator Christian Linke said in a statement, “Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche.”

“From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

Since its premiere in November 2021, Arcane has received rave reviews, garnering praises from video game fans and critics alike. The Hailee Steinfeld-starrer show won four Emmys, including for outstanding animated program in 2022.

The steampunk series also stars Ella Purnell (Powder/Jinx), Kevin Alejandro (Jayce Talis), Katie Leung (Caitlyn Kiramman), Jason Spisak (Silco), Toks Olagundoye (Mel Medarda), Harry Lloyd (Viktor), JB Blanc (Vander), Reed Shannon (Ekko), and Mick Wingert (Cecil B. Heimerdinger), alongside Steinfeld (Violet “Vi”).

Shortly after the news about Arcane Season 2 broke, fans rushed to social media to express disappointment. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Wait what? final chapter? what do you mean?” Another said, “Final chapter? This would only be the second chapter. A shame because this could have been an amazing series.” One more said, “If this is the final chapter, I do hope we move on to other regions. Demacia or Ionia anyone? Hell any will do!”