X-Men ‘97 nominated at 2024 TCA Awards; Baby Reindeer, Shogun, Ripley’s 5-nod lead ties Netflix, FX in network wars

Netflix and FX have proved to be each other's worthy contenders in the ongoing and never-ending network wars as both platforms scored an identical tally of 16 nominations at the 2024 TCA Awards. A still from X-Men '97.

The results of the illustrious Television Critics Association awards will be announced at the July 12 ceremony at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena. For now, Baby Reindeer, Ripley and Shogun are leading the roster with five nominations, followed by The Bear's four nods and Fargo, Hacks and Reservation Dogs trailing behind with three claims.

Disney Plus' X-Men '97 has bagged yet another nomination following its recognition for the inaugural Gotham Awards. Alongside the highly-acclaimed animated series, its sister program on the platform, Percy Jackson, has also scored a nomination in one of the two categories that the Marvel series is listed.

More importantly, the unnerving documentary series, Quiet on Set, that exposed the ugly truth about kids TV platforms earlier this year also scored a mention in the Outstanding Achievement in News and Information category.

Here are all the TCA Awards nominations for this year.

Complete list of 2024 TCA Awards nominations

Outstanding New Program

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC) The Bear (FX) Reservation Dogs (FX) Hacks (HBO | Max) Girls5eva (Netflix) We are Lady Parts (Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Fargo (FX) Ripley (Netflix) Shogun (FX) Fallout (Prime Video) True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Ripley (Netflix) Fargo (FX) Fellow Travelers (Showtime) The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix) The Sympathizer (HBO | Max)

Program of the Year

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) Ripley (Netflix) Shogun (FX) Reservation Dogs (FX) The Bear (FX) Hacks (HBO | Max)

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Ayo Edebiri for The Bear (FX) Devery Jacobs for Reservation Dogs (FX) Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary (ABC) Jeremy Allen White for The Bear (FX) Renée Elise Goldsberry for Girls5eva (Netflix) Jean Smart for Hacks (HBO | Max)

Individual Achievement in Drama

Anna Sawai for Shogun (FX) Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun (FX) Jodie Foster for True Detective: Night Country (HBO | Max) Andrew Scott for Ripley (Netflix) Juno Temple for Fargo (FX) Richard Gadd for Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

X-Men '97 (Disney+) Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Disney+) Heartstopper (Netflix) Renegade Nell (Disney+) My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim) Doctor Who (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming

Frog and Toad (Apple TV+) Bluey (Disney+) Pokemon Concierge (Netflix) Snoopy Present: Welcome Home, Franklin (Apple TV+) Daniel Tiger's Neighbourhood (PBS Kids) Sesame Street (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Traitors (Peacock) Welcome to Wrexham (FX) Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO | Max) Conan O'Brien Must Go (HBO | Max) The Amazing Race (CBS) We're Here (HBO | Max) Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max) Saturday Night Live (NBC) Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) The Daily Show (Comedy Central) John Mulaney Presents: Everbody's in LA (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information