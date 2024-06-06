VPR's Tom Sandoval, ‘Real Housewives’ are headed to The Traitors Season 3: Meet the iconic Bravo-studded cast

The Traitors dug deep in search of the ultimate secret to reality TV success and scooped out the perfect recipe with a Bravo twist. Tom Sandoval, Robyn Dixon and Sam Asghari.(Instagram)

Peacock's Emmy-nominated reality competition series has officially assembled the newest and an insanely star-studded class of reality TV superstars who will be butting heads in the upcoming third season. With production for the third season of the psychological TV contest underway in Scotland, the network has put together the spiciest gathering of 21 personalities, among whom several saboteurs will surreptitiously concoct their schemes in broad daylight.

The Peacock Original series revealed the hidden cards on Wednesday, June 5. In addition to pulling a vast roster of some of the most infamously beloved celebrities from the Bravo-verse, The Traitors Season 3 lineup also welcomes a diverse stream of stars from other chapters of showbiz. The starry list of guests ready to own the forthcoming season is enough to snatch your attention.

To keep them all in check, Alan Cumming is returning as the ever-feisty host of what is now being touted as the “most treacherous season yet.” And, we're not expecting anything less, considering this is very much the Super Bowl for reality TV stars.

Meet The Traitors Season 3 cast

Tom Sandoval from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Dolores Catania from ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Dorinda Medley ('Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip,' ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ alum) Robyn Dixon (‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ alum) Chanel Ayan from ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Ciara Miller from ‘Summer House’ Chrishell Stause from ‘Selling Sunset,’ ‘’Dancing with the Stars' Bob The Drag Queen from ‘RuPaul's Drag Queen' Britney Haynes from 'Big Brother Bob Harper from ‘The Biggest Loser’ Dylan Efron (Zac Efron's brother) from ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’ Nikki Garcia (‘Total Bellas,' 'Total Divas,' Dancing With the Stars') Wells Adams from ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Gabby Windey from ‘The Bachelorette’ Danielle Reyes from ‘Big Brother’ Tony Vlachos ('Survivor' alum) Jeremy Collins ('Survivor' alum) “Boston” Rob Mariano ('Survivor,' Deal of No Deal Island,' ‘The Amazing Race’) Carolyn Wiger ('Survivor' alum) Sam Asghari (Actor, model, Britney Spears' ex) Lord Ivar Mountbatten (Britsh royal)

Based on the Dutch series, ‘De Verraders,’ ‘The Traitors’ is a Peacock Original series that first premiered in January 2023. The agenda on this game is to ultimately bag the cash prize of up to $250,000.

However, the road to the final prize isn't easy, as among the celebrities present, a secret number of Traitors hide in the shadows. Their goal is to push the other players out by “murdering” them. Meanwhile, the Faithful can fight back by banishing the treacherous clan. If they achieve, the can split the prize.