Vanderpump Rules cancellation threat: Shay claims producer warned cast amid season 11 filming

Vanderpump Rules followers were left disheartened a few weeks ago when the anticipated summer shooting for Season 12 was abruptly called off following the ‘Scandoval.’ Now, Scheana Shay has added another twist to the drama-filled world of love and betrayal. According to a recent report, Shay claims that during the filming of Season 11, a producer issued a stern warning hinting at the potential cancellation of the long-running reality series. Sneak peek: Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix during Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Reunion Part.(Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules producer hinted at show's cancellation

“I know Alex Baskin has said that midseason, the show was not in a good place,” the Bravo star opened up about the show’s potential future on her Friday’s Shenanigans” podcast. “It was, you know, ‘X, Y and Z need to happen. Or we’re going to have a short season and the show’s going to be canceled and that’s it. Go live your lives.'” She added, mimicking Baskin’s words.

Shay highlighted that the risk of being canceled exerted a lot of stress on her and Lala Kent to produce high-quality content, not just for themselves but also for the 80 to 100 crew members. “And I said this at the reunion — which you didn’t see — but I was like, ‘I feel like we’re doing our jobs also for all of these people. We want to keep this going.” She shared a deep wish to continue the show, feeling a duty towards all those involved.

Scheana Shay criticises Ariana Madix

The eleventh season of Vanderpump Rules turned into a disaster. The infamous "Scandoval" incident, where Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with her best friend Raquel Leviss, took the whole show by storm. The drama intensified when Ariana chose to leave a group event during the season finale, refusing to film with Sandoval. This move frustrated Scheana Shay, who felt Ariana's actions didn't consider the show's impact on the entire cast.

“And so when someone does just walk away, they don’t care if the show ends, it’s not just about us,” Shay commented. “There’s so many more people that do rely on this, and that’s where it just got really hard because I’m like, I do understand and respect your boundaries, but it just made it really difficult.”

Vanderpump rules season 11 reunion

The revelation follows the bombshell reunion that took place on May 28, which left the show's OG Ariana Madix, in tears. The unexpected real-time airing was a producer's decision, with the final few minutes of the finale deliberately withheld to allow the cast to witness the dramatic San Francisco scene. The reunion ended up in ‘brutal’ jabs and vows of 'never facing each other' on the show, after Lala Kent and Tom Sandoval made consecutive claims against Madix, accusing her of failing to fulfil her responsibilities.