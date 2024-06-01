Mike Tyson wants Anthony Joshua in ring after Jake Paul's postponement amid health emergency

The boxing world just got a shot of adrenaline, all thanks to Iron Mike. Following the excitement around Jake Paul's much-anticipated fight fizzled due to a health scare, Mike Tyson has stepped into the ring…... metaphorically speaking, at least. Tyson, a legendary figure whose dominant era in heavyweight boxing will always be eternally remembered, now targets a new challenger: Anthony Joshua. Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, pose for photos during a news conference promoting their upcoming boxing bout, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The fight is schedule for July 20. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(AP)

Mike Tyson postpones Jake Paul's show amid health scare

A few days ago, Tyson revealed facing medical difficulties while travelling from Miami to Los Angeles last weekend. The 57-year-old, who was scheduled to challenge Jake Paul live on July 20 on Netflix at AT&T Stadium in nearby Dallas, reportedly had his bout postponed. This decision came after doctors advised Tyson to avoid fighting after his “recent ulcer flare-up.”

After receiving firsthand assistance from paramedics onboard, who stabilized his condition after he felt dizzy and nauseated, Tyson met with his doctors on Thursday. They recommended him to engage in minimal light training for a few weeks before returning to full-fledged training, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

MVP in its statement said, "Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level,” addressing the unforeseen health crisis.

Mike Tyson targets Anthony Joshua

Mike Tyson isn't letting the Jake Paul fight delay slow him down. Although their exhibition bout is reportedly still happening, according to Marca, the boxing legend has a new target in his sights: Anthony Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion. This isn't a new dream for Tyson. Back in 2020, he expressed his desire to face Joshua, and it seems the prospect of that fight still gets “his adrenaline pumping.”

At the time he told TMZ, “I'm very interested. If doing that means we can have a bigger charity exponent, well so be it, I'm down to do that, too. I would love to [fight Joshua]. That would be mind-blowing,”

Joshua, however, remains focused on regaining his titles despite his recent victories. Opinions in the boxing community are divided on Tyson's comeback, with Joshua supporting it on The Jonathan Ross Show. “I personally think it's really good. The boxing hardcores, they don't like it because they're like 'why are they disrespecting our sport?'”

Interestingly, Joshua has a history of weighing in on celebrity exhibition bouts, acknowledging the controversy surrounding them but also recognising their potential to broaden the sport's reach. It remains to be seen if Joshua will entertain Tyson's challenge, but his past comments suggest he might be open to the idea.