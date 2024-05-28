Jake Paul on Mike Tyson's in-flight medical emergency: ‘You love to make sh** up’, ‘nothing changed’ for boxing match

The veteran boxing champ Mike Tyson's health status has recently kept all fans of the sport on edge. Those fears hit an all-time high on Sunday as the soon-to-turn 58-year-old incurred an in-flight medical emergency. The former undisputed heavyweight champion reportedly “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.” Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, pose for photos during a news conference promoting their upcoming boxing bout, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The fight is schedule for July 20. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(AP)

The news of his medical scare comes just months before he and 27-year-old YouTube sensation and boxer Jake Paul are slated to fight it out at the much-hyped July 20 Texas boxing mega event. Even before the in-flight emergency raised any alarms, fans were considerably perturbed by the thought of the retired player, who's now also a prominent Hollywood figure, re-entering the boxing ring. An army of fans signalled the red flags that the upcoming match could incite vis-a-vis Tyson's safety and health as he goes up against Paul, who is still in his prime.

Tyson's health scare has once again fuelled criticism of the forthcoming competitive challenge, which will be globally live-streamed by Netflix, under fire. However, Paul is not heeding the pleas of consideration. Instead, he took to his social media to drag the headlines revolving around the legendary champion's emergency as a mere tactic to pull more readers.

Jake Paul reacts to Mike Tyson's medical emergency

On Monday, May 27, Paul hopped on his X/Twitter feed to share his thoughts on the development. Presumably, fuming at the thought of what had transpired, he wrote: “You love to make sh*t up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson.”

A source told InTouch Weekly, “Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded.” They also reportedly assured, “Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor – the message even came on everyone’s screens.”

Earlier this month, both Tyson and Paul came out for their bouts of press conferences. The second event in Texas almost escalated into a heated row as they butted heads and made bold proclamations, hitting back at each other. While Tyson provoked Paul by calling him “fat,” the latter made even heavier claims.

“What I promise to the people is on July 20th, Mike will be put to sleep, and he will feel my power, and I will go down as the man who put Tyson to sleep for the last time,” Paul said to Tyson.

Following his May 27 tweet regarding Tyson's scare, Paul was again treated to severe remarks from the audience. Some urged him to “call the fight off,” while others criticised him for going up against a contender nearing the age of 60.

Someone commented, “Jake, if you have anything about you here. You’d cancel the fight and face somebody else in the main event.” Another X user wrote back, “Doesn’t take away from the fact you’re literally fighting a senior citizen with health problems & you somehow think it makes you look like you’ve accomplished something.” On the other hand, a third one wished, “We could get 18 years old Tyson for just 5 minutes.”

UPDATE: Tyson broke his silence on social media after his health scare. Over half an hour ago (at the time of writing), he took to his X/Twitter and shut down worries about the future of the forthcoming competitive match. He tweeted, “Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is scheduled for July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.