The Bachelorette Season 21: Jenn Tran's 25 suitors, release date, where to watch and more revealed

The Bachelorette Season 21's legacy is already glistening gold, as Jenn Tran's swoon-worthy charms are ready to take over the ABC reality TV show this Summer when she becomes the first Asian American lead in the history of the dating game show – on either end. Previously appearing on The Bachelor Season 28, vying for Joey Graziadei's heart, Jenn will now have other men competing for her love. The 2024 era of the reality TV quest for love will kick off with a two-hour premiere in July. Jenn Tran leads The Bachelorette Season 21, with 25 vying for her love. (ABC)

Although The Bachelorette 2024 is a month away, the series' TV network has already sparked the air of competition by announcing the contestants hoping to win Tran's heart. According to the 26-year-old Vietnamese physician assistant student's official Bachelor bio, she is “ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.” Will the paddleboard-loving bibliophile wanderlust find her match in the diverse roster of contestants, where one is an Army Ranger veteran, another aerospace engineer and whatnot?

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Download Now!

Also read | Music alert: Halsey tries ‘something different,' starts new album era at ‘The End’

The Bachelorette Season 21 release date

Season 21 of The Bachelorette will air on TV screens on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Where to watch The Bachelorette?

New episodes for the July premiere of The Bachelorette Season 21 will air Mondays on ABC. Hulu subscribers will be able to access them on the streamer the following day.

The Bachelorette 21 Cast: Meet Jenn Tran's suitors

Also read | ‘You’re a baller': Caitlin Clark finds more support from Brittany Mahomes amid WNBA foul fracas, Angel Reese penalty