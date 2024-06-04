 The Bachelorette Season 21: Jenn Tran's 25 suitors, release date, where to watch and more revealed - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Bachelorette Season 21: Jenn Tran's 25 suitors, release date, where to watch and more revealed

ByAshima Grover
Jun 04, 2024 03:30 AM IST

Jenn Tran will have all the power this July as the first Asian American lead in Bachelor/Bachelorette history.

The Bachelorette Season 21's legacy is already glistening gold, as Jenn Tran's swoon-worthy charms are ready to take over the ABC reality TV show this Summer when she becomes the first Asian American lead in the history of the dating game show – on either end. Previously appearing on The Bachelor Season 28, vying for Joey Graziadei's heart, Jenn will now have other men competing for her love. The 2024 era of the reality TV quest for love will kick off with a two-hour premiere in July.

Jenn Tran leads The Bachelorette Season 21, with 25 vying for her love. (ABC)
Jenn Tran leads The Bachelorette Season 21, with 25 vying for her love. (ABC)

Although The Bachelorette 2024 is a month away, the series' TV network has already sparked the air of competition by announcing the contestants hoping to win Tran's heart. According to the 26-year-old Vietnamese physician assistant student's official Bachelor bio, she is “ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.” Will the paddleboard-loving bibliophile wanderlust find her match in the diverse roster of contestants, where one is an Army Ranger veteran, another aerospace engineer and whatnot?

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Download Now!

Also read | Music alert: Halsey tries ‘something different,' starts new album era at ‘The End’

The Bachelorette Season 21 release date

Season 21 of The Bachelorette will air on TV screens on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

Where to watch The Bachelorette?

New episodes for the July premiere of The Bachelorette Season 21 will air Mondays on ABC. Hulu subscribers will be able to access them on the streamer the following day.

The Bachelorette 21 Cast: Meet Jenn Tran's suitors

Also read | ‘You’re a baller': Caitlin Clark finds more support from Brittany Mahomes amid WNBA foul fracas, Angel Reese penalty

  • Dylan (24): Medical student / Elk Grove, California
  • John (25): Medical student / Delray Beach, Florida
  • Sam N. (25): Entrepreneur / Carlsbad, California
  • Moze (25): Algebra teacher / Albany, NY
  • Dakota (27): Sommelier / Paradise Valley, Arizona
  • Jonathan (27): Creative director / Los Angeles
  • Matt (27): Insurance executive / Atlanta
  • Sam M. (27): Contractor / Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • Tomas A. (27): Physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario
  • Austin (28): Sales executive / San Diego
  • Brett (28): Health and safety manager / Manheim, Penn
  • Devin (28): Freight company owner / Houston
  • Jahaan (28): Startup founder / New York
  • Marvin (28): Luxury event planner / Santa Monica, California
  • Ricky (28): Pharmaceutical representative / Miami
  • Jeremy (29): Real estate investor / New York
  • Aaron (29): Aerospace engineer / Tulsa, Okla
  • Hakeem (29) Medical device salesman / Schaumburg, III.
  • Grant (30): Day trader / Houston
  • Brendan (30): Real estate broker / Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Spencer (30): Pet portrait entrepreneur / Dallas
  • Marcus (31): Army Ranger veteran / Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Thomas N. (31): Retirement advisor / Tucker, Georgia
  • Brian (33): Aesthetics consultant / Boynton Beach, Florida
  • Kevin (35): Financial analyst / Denver, Colorado

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / TV / The Bachelorette Season 21: Jenn Tran's 25 suitors, release date, where to watch and more revealed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // // // //