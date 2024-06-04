The Bachelorette Season 21: Jenn Tran's 25 suitors, release date, where to watch and more revealed
Jenn Tran will have all the power this July as the first Asian American lead in Bachelor/Bachelorette history.
The Bachelorette Season 21's legacy is already glistening gold, as Jenn Tran's swoon-worthy charms are ready to take over the ABC reality TV show this Summer when she becomes the first Asian American lead in the history of the dating game show – on either end. Previously appearing on The Bachelor Season 28, vying for Joey Graziadei's heart, Jenn will now have other men competing for her love. The 2024 era of the reality TV quest for love will kick off with a two-hour premiere in July.
Although The Bachelorette 2024 is a month away, the series' TV network has already sparked the air of competition by announcing the contestants hoping to win Tran's heart. According to the 26-year-old Vietnamese physician assistant student's official Bachelor bio, she is “ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is.” Will the paddleboard-loving bibliophile wanderlust find her match in the diverse roster of contestants, where one is an Army Ranger veteran, another aerospace engineer and whatnot?
Also read | Music alert: Halsey tries ‘something different,' starts new album era at ‘The End’
The Bachelorette Season 21 release date
Season 21 of The Bachelorette will air on TV screens on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.
Where to watch The Bachelorette?
New episodes for the July premiere of The Bachelorette Season 21 will air Mondays on ABC. Hulu subscribers will be able to access them on the streamer the following day.
The Bachelorette 21 Cast: Meet Jenn Tran's suitors
Also read | ‘You’re a baller': Caitlin Clark finds more support from Brittany Mahomes amid WNBA foul fracas, Angel Reese penalty
- Dylan (24): Medical student / Elk Grove, California
- John (25): Medical student / Delray Beach, Florida
- Sam N. (25): Entrepreneur / Carlsbad, California
- Moze (25): Algebra teacher / Albany, NY
- Dakota (27): Sommelier / Paradise Valley, Arizona
- Jonathan (27): Creative director / Los Angeles
- Matt (27): Insurance executive / Atlanta
- Sam M. (27): Contractor / Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Tomas A. (27): Physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario
- Austin (28): Sales executive / San Diego
- Brett (28): Health and safety manager / Manheim, Penn
- Devin (28): Freight company owner / Houston
- Jahaan (28): Startup founder / New York
- Marvin (28): Luxury event planner / Santa Monica, California
- Ricky (28): Pharmaceutical representative / Miami
- Jeremy (29): Real estate investor / New York
- Aaron (29): Aerospace engineer / Tulsa, Okla
- Hakeem (29) Medical device salesman / Schaumburg, III.
- Grant (30): Day trader / Houston
- Brendan (30): Real estate broker / Vancouver, British Columbia
- Spencer (30): Pet portrait entrepreneur / Dallas
- Marcus (31): Army Ranger veteran / Raleigh, North Carolina
- Thomas N. (31): Retirement advisor / Tucker, Georgia
- Brian (33): Aesthetics consultant / Boynton Beach, Florida
- Kevin (35): Financial analyst / Denver, Colorado
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.