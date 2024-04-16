RHOBH's first Asian American star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, announces exit amid Robyn Dixon's RHOP firing, other shake-ups

Bravo-verse is in shambles as the housewives are jumping ship. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' first Asian-American star, Crystal Kung Minkoff, bids a “bittersweet” goodbye to the buzzworthy, long-running reality TV franchise after a three-year stint. Crystal Kung Minkoff exits Real Housewives of Beverly Hill after three seasons, while Robyn Dixon reportedly fired from Real Housewives of Potomac after eight seasons.(Instagram)

Extending her “heartfelt thanks” to the network, she announced her departure from the show in a recent Instagram update. “I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film Season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Minkoff opened the video on Monday.

Crystal Kung Minkoff announces RHOBH exit

"It’s very bittersweet. Never did I think I would’ve been asked to do this show in a million years — let alone film it for three seasons,” she continued.

Honouring every year she was called back to RHOBH as a “blessing,” she addressed the “weight” on her shoulders of being the first Asian American on Beverly Hills.

The Real Coco founder made her RHOBH debut in Season 11. Married to Rob Minkoff, the original co-director of the original animated The Lion King feature, she reprised her presence with Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke on Season 13.

She teased some things brewing on the personal front, for which she will be sharing the news soon. As for her future on RHOBH, she didn't outrightly pass off her current exit as a wholehearted “goodbye,” but a “see you soon.”

While the RHOBH Season 14 cast is yet to be officially announced, the Real Housewives franchise is undergoing an ill-fated makeover.

Robyn Dixon fired from RHOP

Crystal Minkoff's exit from RHOBH followed just hours after a new shook up the Potomac side of affairs.

Robyn Dixon was reportedly fired from the show after an 8-season spell. Addressing the RHOP Season 9-shaped elephant in the room, the reality star announced that she won't be returning for the upcoming season on her Monday episode of Reasonably Shady podcast.

“The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words,” she proclaimed. Dixon had been attached to RHOP's drama since the reality title's debut in 2016. After her “very long run on the show,” the TV personality appreciated the golden opportunity and reflected on her time on Potomac as a “fun, amazing, stressful, crazy, wild journey.”

The Wolf Creek 2 actress's Potomac departure news, in turn, comes weeks after Candiace Dillard Bassett also confirmed her exit from the show after 6 seasons. Earlier today, she told Entertainment Weekly that she and her husband, Chris Bassett, were expecting their first child. With her delivery expected later this year, she revealed her pregnancy as “probably 95 percent” of an influencing factor that cued this reality TV shake-up.

Meanwhile, on the third other Real Housewives universe, things are not looking good on Alexia Nepola and her husband, Todd Nepola's marital front. The Real Housewives of Miami star's partner filed for divorce on April 11 after 2 years of marriage. Reports from Page Six determine that court filings have labelled their marriage as “irretrievably broken.”