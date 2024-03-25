RHOP's Candiace Dillard Bassett bids adieu; quashes reality franchise Season 9 plans

Candiace Dillard Bassett is ready to move on to bigger things, with no plans of returning for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9. With Season 8 of the Bravo TV reality show airing on March 24, the singer has called it quits after joining the tea-giving journey in Season 3. Although grateful for friendships and personal growth gained along the way, she's shifted her gaze to her current music plans. Candiace Dillard Bassett calls it quits on her RHOP journey for the time being. (Instagram)

Talking to People, she broke the news of her departure, recalling her “six remarkable years” with RHOP. The 37-year-old singer announced, “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.” However, she didn't entirely switch off the light on her future appearances on the show. Her anxious fans would be happy to know that she hasn't called this exit a farewell, “but a ‘see you later’.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Candiace Dillard Bassett on RHOP Season 8

After the dramatic affair that was the RHOP Season 8 finale, Bravo wrapped up the gossip sesh by sharing where the ladies stand. Doling out new life updates of each cast member, Bravo TV's official note about Candiace read, “Candiace has been recording new music and plans to shop it to a major music label. She is still focusing on heating up her career before taking her embryos off ice.”

Also read | Lisa Rinna will ‘never go back’ to RHOBH, meanwhile Annemarie Wiley fired

Before her appearances officially vanish from the show, Bassett will be coming back for the upcoming RHOP Reunion next week. The three-part catch-up chaos will first air on March 31, with its follow-ups scheduled for April 7 and 14, respectively. The recently released Season 8 reunion trailer shows Andy Cohen taking back the reins, encouraging the ladies to “find a path towards moving forward” after all the major fall-outs this past season.

Dillard Bassett was especially at odds with former friends Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. While it remains to be seen if the trio will bury the hatchet, the reunion trailer has already teased things heating up between them again.

Catch the former Miss United States one last time (for the time being) on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 Reunion Part 1 on Sunday, March 31, on Bravo 8/7c. The unfiltered version of the episode will start streaming on Peacock the next day.

Fans react to Candiace's RHOP exit

It hasn't been long since the singer's departure was announced, but the fans are already missing her.

Several fans have echoed how they wanted Gizelle, Robyn or Ashley off the show, yet Candiace ultimately pulled the plug on her appearances. Yet, others believe that after her six-year commitment to the series, she deserves better than being on “that sinking ship.” People who never claimed to be Candiace's “biggest fan” were also sad to hear the news.

Also read | 2024 Celebrity Big Brother winner crowned; Kate Middleton's uncle skips final

“Dear @TherealCANDIACE, your one-liners and vocabulary will be missed,” wrote an RHOP enthusiast on X (formerly Twitter). Another one chimed in, “Good for Candiace. She has an actual career outside of housewives. She’s singing, touring, acting. And I know she want a baby, so no stress her.”

UPDATE: theJasmineBRAND reported that OG RHOP star Robyn Dixon has allegedly left the show as well. Like Candiace, she seemingly has no plans to return for Season 9, but may be up for future appearances down the line. This news is yet to be confirmed by Bravo TV.