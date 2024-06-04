Music alert: Halsey tries ‘something different,' starts new album era at ‘The End’

Feeding into previous cryptic and then full-blown-out hints at the completion of their fifth studio album, Halsey again caught time at a standstill by releasing a new announcement out of the blue. Halsey arrives at the 3rd Annual Gold Gala on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

On Monday, June 3, the ‘Closer’ crooner seemingly shared the cover art of the upcoming first single off her fifth album. With less than 24 hours remaining until the audio reveal, Halsey took an unprecedented turn by starting at ‘The End.’ Her ironically-titled track is set to drop tomorrow, June 4, at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Download Now!

The highly anticipated announcement rolled out on her and Columbia Records' social media profiles: “I’m releasing the first song off my 5th album tomorrow 6/04 at 9am pt / 12 et. Before the first single comes, I wanted to share this. It means a lot to me and I love it. Let’s try something different this time and start at “The End”.”

Also read | Hip Hop icon Method Man is possibly ‘#NeverComingBack’ to Summer Jam again, here's why

Check out Halsey's ‘The End’ announcement

ForMyLastTrick.com

Her latest reveal follows last week's emergence of a surreptitious website called ForMyLastTrick. Though initially minimalistic, the page's cryptic layout displays a single illustration, which explodes into a collection of vintage pictures when clicked. Each piece appears to be a clue signalling the themes of Halsey's next album.

In the extreme top left corner of the page, a ‘The End’ ticket hides in plain sight. Once you click on it, a “June 71” letter pops open. And so, another message by the ‘Bad at Love’ singer is revealed.

It begins: "Original Draft 1/7/71

Hello, it's Halsey. It's been a while."

Also read | 2024 Festa: BTS' Jungkook promises to ‘Never Let Go’ of ARMYs with brand-new solo single announcement

Thereafter, they confirm they have, in fact, written a new album. However, the ‘Graveyard’ songstress “needed sometime to figure out how to say what I needed to say. You see, I've been holdin………. and I need to let it out.”

A black-highlighted portion obstructs the entire message's visibility.

In the latter half, she writes, “There's so much I am going to reveal on this record, but you need to know some of the story first. So before the chaos and confetti of big singles and album releases I just need to tell you, my friend, why it all matters this time.”

Confirming then that she's putting out a new song on June 4, which is “just for us," Halsey signs off with the same final note as today's message: “Let's start at THE END.”