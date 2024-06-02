2024 Festa: BTS' Jungkook promises to ‘Never Let Go’ of ARMYs with brand-new solo single announcement

The latest update regarding the 2024 BTS Festa will hit the K-pop septet's fans hard! With daily announcements reeling out amid the ongoing rounds of schedule updates tied to the boy group's 11th debut anniversary celebrations slated for June 13, their label has dropped the curtain on the next highly anticipated reveal. BTS star Jungkook(Getty Images)

On June 3 (KST), BIGHIT Music unveiled the upcoming release of Jungkook's brand-new solo adventure. The youngest member of the South Korean music act is set to drop a single titled ‘Never Let Go’ on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. KST. The official press release statement confirmed that the fan anthem slated to hit music platforms later this week extends the ‘Standing Next to You’ crooner's promise to the fans about never letting go of each other's hands.

Jungkook's songs for BTS Festa over the years

As a token of his gratitude to be shared with BTS ARMYs all over the world in exchange for their undying support for him, Jungkook's upcoming song expands the collection of tunes he releases each year in the wake of BTS Festa celebrations. In 2020, he dropped the record-breaking track ‘Still With You’, which holds a special place in the hearts of his fans to this day.

Making a tradition of spelling out his love for his supporters, he released yet another Festa song in 2022, ‘My You.' Once his euphonic love letter to the ARMYs rolled out, the group eventually announced its extended hiatus during the 2022 Festa. Two years later, while the group members are still away completing their military obligations, the ‘Seven’ singer is dropping another hit-in-the-making.

Although six out of seven members have yet to be discharged from their military duties, the eldest member, Jin, has confirmed his much-awaited return in the days ahead. BIGHIT Music has also announced an exclusive “hugs event” for June 13, where lucky fans would bag the chance to meet him in person.

Despite the excitement surrounding the ‘Astronaut’ hitmaker's homecoming, this particular Festa schedule is shrouded in confusion and backlash from the fandom. Many rose up against the “money-hungry" tactic employed to pick winners for the event. Some even slammed the group's parent company, HYBE, for tarnishing Jin's heartfelt idea of reuniting with the fans by pushing for multiple album purchases. The most recent update on this issue revealed an updated schedule with more clarifications around the “album raffle” criteria.