BTS Jin to reunite with ARMYs for 2024 Festa; FOMO washes over international fans with in-person event announcement

BTS ARMYs can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the man of the hour will be here soon. The K-pop septet's birthday is right around the corner, but the group's eldest member has decided to shower fans with the ultimate gift – his highly anticipated return. BTS Jin(Instagram)

On June 2 (KST), BIGHIT MUSIC revealed further details for the global sensation's upcoming grand celebrations of their 11th debut anniversary with the annual festivities of BTS Festa. The much-awaited announcement finally confirmed that Jin, the first member of the group to have commenced his mandatory military duties, will officially be coming back for the 2024 BTS Festa and celebrating the special day with the K-pop act's fans.

The boy group's label revealed an “in-person event led by BTS member Jin” will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu in Seoul.

2024 BTS Festa announces Jin's anticipated reunion with fans

BIGHIT further wrote, “This event was prepared in order to fulfil Jin's wish to spend meaningful time with ARMY in person on BTS' debut day. We invite you to join us as we express our gratitude for your unwavering love for BTS.”

This exclusive BTS Festa event will consist of two sessions. The initial segment, titled “Jin's Greetings,” will be a Meet-and-greet with the Astronaut crooner. 1000 lucky winners will win the golden opportunity to meet Jin up close. The official announcement poster describes the first session as “a time for light hugs with Jin per request from the artist.” It is expected to last three hours and will not be streamed online.

Following the Greetings session, the second event of the day will commence at 8 pm KST and last about an hour. The “Message from Jin” session will see the beloved performer showcase various performances for the fans. Weverse will exclusively stream the second session for ARMY Membership holders. More details are yet to follow.

International fans who won't have the privilege of attending the exclusive BTS anniversary event boasting Jin's epic comeback voiced their heartbroken pleas on X/Twitter soon after the official announcements hit social media. While some emotionally recalled RM's words about how Jin would “fulfil the space,” other international fans melted into a proverbial puddle of tears at the thought of not being able to meet their favourite star, who never fails at making their hearts soar on Cloud 9.

A fan commented, “I need extra strength on that day. I'm not their strongest soldier.” A similar response came from another BTS ARMY, who wrote, “SK armys getting hugs from seokjin and an event for festa…intl armys always taking an L.” A third exclaimed, “I will be so happy for seokjin and the lucky armys, but I will be also crying in the corner..😅😢😂😭”

In addition to the extra special event starring Jin as the main character, BIGHIT MUSIC also announced details for a ‘Ground Event’ to be held in the area encompassing Futsal Field and Sports Park within Seoul Sports Complex. Here, ARMY Membership holders have a chance to win a designated souvenir at the ARMY ZONE on June 13. On the other hand, fans can engage in several activities and connect with fellow fans of the group at the PLAY ZONE. Check out more details here.