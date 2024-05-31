BTS announces cryptic 2024 Festa timeline for 11th debut anniversary

The beloved K-pop septet BTS is turning 11 soon! With anticipation already rife in the air, the South Korean music act's fandom welcomes the awaited arrival date of the group's eldest member, Jin, back from his military station. Rumours and speculations about the boy group's 2025 reunion and potential musical comeback are already swirling in every conversation possible. Taking the cake, the group revealed their purple-themed annual Festa timeline on June 1 (KST), with cryptic markers characteristically taking the lead for the first teaser, as always. BTS at Grammy Awards.

The week-long calendar rounds up the group's supporting ARMYs on Sunday, June 2, for the first reveal. This is followed by the mention of the Bangbang Con ticket date on Tuesday, June 4. More visual and musical teasers await to be unleashed on June 5 and 6. Finally, the BangBang Con live-streaming event takes over on June 8. followed by a brief breather until the clock ticks June 13. An endearing and tiny “See You” message greets the fans on the timeline, further raising ARMYs' curiosity to the peak.

Check out the 2024 BTS Festa Timeline

Per the usual tradition, fans are expecting the harmonious drop of a surprise track on one of these dates. Once again, despite it being BTS' birthday, the fans have been promised a treat, loaded with stacks of presents lined up day in and out. It remains to be seen if the potential music release will be OT7, as the group's hiatus continues till 2025.

In another recent BTS news, Jin is also expected to release around the time of the group's 11th anniversary, i.e., by June 15, with other formalities adding up a few more days. Ahead of his return to the K-pops scene, his animated character Wootteo broke its silence after an extended hiatus during Jin's enlistment period.

The latest Wootteo account post has sparked excitement about the Astronaut crooner's anticipated comeback. With Jin left out as the only member of the group without an official debut solo album under his belt, fans are wondering if he'll be again joining forces with Coldplay for his much-awaited adventure.

This is a developing post. Please check again for more updates.