BTS' Jin returns from military in 2 weeks and his Wootteo speaks, sparking Coldplay collab rumours

BTS member Kim Seokjin’s military discharge date is just a matter of a few weeks away. Fans are already celebrating, with X trends taking the internet by storm. His comeback holds special meaning, including new projects and hopes for the group's full-fledged reunion in 2025. A few months ago, the oldest member hinted at his new project post his return, and recent rumours suggest he might be collaborating with his old friends, none other than COLDPLAY. BTS' Jin is reportedly collaborating with Coldplay for his solo debut.

BTS Jin’s military discharge date

The oldest member of K-pop boy band BTS will be back in action in just 2 weeks. The Astronaut singer will return by June 15th, with the process potentially taking up to five more days due to paperwork and formalities. Jin’s arrival will be followed by Arson crooner J-Hope, who was the next to enlist in the military. By 2025, all seven members will be back, with reports suggesting they might embark on a new world tour.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

BTS Jin’s upcoming project and album release

Ahead of his enlistment, The Moon singer released a solo track titled "Astronaut," reportedly a gift from his friend Chris Martin and written by the legendary British band Coldplay. This makes him the only member without a solo album, raising the likelihood that the singer might debut his solo album in 2024.

Also read: New K-dramas coming on Netflix in June 2024: Hierarchy to unscripted series Agents of Mystery and more

BTS’ Jin's Wootteo is speaking again

Jin's Astronaut cartoon character, which he left for fans during his enlistment, has finally updated its Instagram feed after a long hiatus. The post has sparked rumours of a comeback, it says, “It’s been a very long time… How are you all doing?”

Kim Seokjin Coldplay collab rumours

Wootteo came back to the limelight, and fans quickly figured out the connection between him and Coldplay. Coldplay is a British band that has been close to BTS, especially Jin, who was given an iconic guitar by Chris Martin, which he had been playing for over 10 years. Coldplay recently changed the display picture to show the phases of the moon, a detail known by dedicated BTS fans as "Moon" is the oldest member's nickname. Moreover, Chris Martin was sporting Wootteo on his clothing, while the band carried the plushie with them to concerts.

“Aww Coldplay brought again Wootteo on stage and Chris Martin wore Wootteo pin on his shirt during their latest performance. the fact since seokjin enlisted they never forgot to carry Wootteo everywhere with them. They truly love seokjin sm.” A fan wrote. Another one said, “SO wer are getting Jin and Coldplay..imma excited.”

Also read: HYBE denies ‘age restricting’ NewJeans' How Sweet Music Video following massive backlash; ‘we have no…’

Decoding all the clues, one more fan added, “The fact recently coldplay has been hinting their upcoming album "moon music", they started again bring wootteo to their concerts.. now wootteo posting on ig & the way the planet which wootteo is sitting is similar to coldplay concept moon.. SO SEOKJIN X COLDPLAY COLLAB SOON?”