 HYBE denies ‘age restricting’ NewJeans' How Sweet Music Video following massive backlash; ‘we have no…’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HYBE denies ‘age restricting’ NewJeans' How Sweet Music Video following massive backlash; ‘we have no…’

ByBhavika Rathore
May 28, 2024 02:48 PM IST

HYBE officially denied the allegations of age restricting New Jeans’ ‘How Sweet’ music video (MV) in 14 countries.

HYBE makes the headlines again as fans accuse the Korean music label for restricting the accessibility to the official music video of New Jeans’ latest single ‘How Sweet’ on their YouTube channel. It is evident that fans are enraged as they are unable to view the latest content from their beloved Kpop group. New Jeans gained international attention with their tracks such as Attention, Hype Boy, Super Shy. The group joined HYBE in 2019 and debuted with the label’s music subsidiary ADOR. The label is currently embroiled in legal feud with Min Hee Jin, the CEO of ADOR.

Official music video of New Jeans' latest single restricted in 14 countries
Official music video of New Jeans' latest single restricted in 14 countries

Also Read: HYBE vs Min Hee Jin: BTS name-dropped in alleged text chain leak

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

HYBE accused for restricting New Jeans latest release

Global K-pop group New Jeans recently made their comeback with their new single ‘How Sweet’ and also released an official video for the same on May 24, 2024. However, the video was not accessible to a lot of fans of the South Korean Girl group in many countries and in Korea. Fans took to social media to raise the issue of inaccessibility to the music video and accused The BTS label for age restricting the video. The K-pop agency also faced backlash for allegedly mistreating the members of New Jeans, earlier from Bunnies (official name for fans of New Jeans).

HYBE responds to age-restriction allegations on music video

HYBE announced it has no part in the age restriction of New Jeans’ official MV latest release How Sweet on YouTube on May 27, 2024. According to AllKPop, the company stated that it has no jurisdiction over the restriction of music videos on YouTube. The restriction of music video was an independent decision on YouTube’s part and the label has requested the video streaming platform to look into the matter. The Korean music label company was accused of restricting the music video for New Jeans’ latest single on YouTube in 14 countries including Korea.

As per K-media outlet Ilgan Sports, HYBE explained,"HYBE does not set age restrictions when uploading music videos. YouTube makes that decision on its own. We have requested YouTube to explain why the video has been restricted and to resolve the issue."

 

Also read: Netflix mocked for trying to profit off highly popular K-drama after ignoring it when released

Similar issues have been reported in the past against HYBE with other artists and fans continue to raise complaints as the problem persists.

 

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / HYBE denies ‘age restricting’ NewJeans' How Sweet Music Video following massive backlash; ‘we have no…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On