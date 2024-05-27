aespa's Winter and Karina's reaction to HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk’s ‘Crush Them’ remark goes viral

K-pop girl group aespa is set to make a comeback with their album Armageddon. Known as the powerhouse of K-pop, aespa’s vocals have helped them rise to legendary K-pop status internationally. The girls recently appeared during a showcase of the album where they were interviewed by a group of reporters. The reporters didn't mince words while questioning them about remarks made by HYBE’s chairman Bang Si Hyuk in his leaked chat with ADOR’s CEO Min Hee Jin. The reactions of Winter and Karina have since gone viral. Karina talks about positive relationship with NewJeans during interview, aespa set for comeback with album Armageddon amid controversy over leaked chat between HYBE's chairman and ADOR's CEO.(Pic source- Bighit music, X)

aespa's Winter and Karina's response to Bang Si Hyuk’s remark

The ongoing feud between HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR has not only involved BTS and NewJeans in a contentious agency conflict but has also dragged aespa, who are under SM Entertainment. The rising prominence of aespa may have posed a challenge for HYBE’s girl group, which might explain why, in an alleged leaked conversation with Min Hee Jin, Bang Si Hyuk was seen asking if she could "crush them," referring to aespa. During the interview, reporters inquired whether the recent controversy had added pressure on the group as they prepared for their comeback.

“Bang Si Hyuk: You can Crush aespa, right? Heh.

Min Hee Jin: Hahaha.

Bang Si Hyuk: Hahaha. I'll leave it to you then (emoji). When shall we grab a drink?”

Karina responds, “We know all about the matter. Since it’s our first full-length album, we gave our all in practicing. We gained strength from the support and love [we received] and worked hard to prepare for it. I think it’ll be a satisfactory start with this first full-length album, so I am thankful for the public, as well as for our SM family and the members who have worked hard.”

aespa Winter viral reaction when asked about Bang Si Hyuk’s comment

Facing the controversy head-on, aespa's Winter acknowledged the buzz with a playful smile and a hand covering her face. Despite the drama, she offered a positive spin, hinting that the situation might actually fuel the success of their upcoming album! “Instead of thinking about it, I just took it as a sign that our album will do well.” She said.

During the interview, Karina was also asked about her relationship with NewJeans, managed by ADOR. The group was asked how they greet each other when meeting at shows or award events. Karina responded with a beaming positivity, stating that they get along well as colleagues. “There is nothing to worry about, we get along well with our colleagues.”

