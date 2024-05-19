IVE's Wonyoung dominates May Girl Group Member brand rankings, ILLIT members uphold reign despite ongoing HYBE turmoil

Consolidating the supremacy of K-pop girl group members in the entertainment industry, the Korean Business Research Institute recently released its May brand reputation rankings. The cumulative study of consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes heavily influences these victorious shout-outs to individual members of a group. IVE's Wonyoung sat atop the May Girl Group Member Brand rankings, ILLIT Wonhee took the second spot, and NewJeans' Danielle clinched the 18th post.

The May chart considered the buzz around 675 girl group members from April 19 to May 19, finally announcing 30 artists who prevailed on top.

Among six Starship Entertainment girl group IVE members, five scored a spot on the Top 30 list for May. Jang Wonyoung led the scoreboard with a brand reputation index of 8,145,942, skyrocketing from the 21st spot in April. Popular keywords associated with her name search included “IVE,” “Lucky Vicky,” “Wonyoung-esque accident,” “positive,” “refreshing,” and “Wonyoung-esque.” Topping the May board, she amassed a score of 91.72% positive reactions.

Her bandmate An Yujin stood right behind her with a brand reputation index of 5,150,510. Other IVE members spotted on the list were Liz, Rei and Leeseo.

HYBE Label vs Min Hee Jin trial: ILLIT, NewJeans, and everything in between

The ongoing discord between HYBE Labels and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin has undoubtedly blown out of the water and wrecked whatever semblance of peace and order extended between the parent company and its sub-label. Meanwhile, ADOR's girl group, NewJeans, has been subjected to bear the brunt of the unfair tussle for power.

Hee Jin, dubbed as the group's “mother,” owing to her credits as the leading figure behind the girl group's creative direction, vision and origins, previously went as far as alleging another sub-label - Be:Lift Lab - under the multi-label system of the K-pop parent company of plagiarism. Highlighting the controversial beginnings of the rookie group ILLIT that was formed through the survival competition show ''R U Next?,' she suggested that Be:Lift Lab fashioned their early Y2K sound and concept out of NewJeans' pre-existing musical identity.

The ongoing internal rift, which involves numerous clauses on both sides, has blown out into a full-fledged legal crossfire, burdening the members of each group with the added baggage of expectations, fears of uncertainty, and emotional toll.

Despite ILLIT being embroiled in those supposed plagiarism allegations, the K-pop quintet debuting in 2024 has retained its steady hold on top-ranking positions on the Girl Group Member brand reputation scale.

All five members - Wonhee, Minju, Yunha, Moka and Iroha - firmly defended their positions within the Top 20 bracket at the following ranks: 3, 4, 7, 9 and 11. At the third rank, Wonhee recorded a brand reputation index of 4,471,129, while Minju at No. 4 garnered a score of 3,714,551.

Meanwhile, NewJeans members - Danielle, Minji, Haerin, Hanni and Hyein - also maintained their command over the ranking score at No. 18, 19, 22, 26 and 28.

Ranking Blackpink members

Minus Rosé, three of the group's four members —Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo—ranked at Nos. 5, 12, and 13.

SM Entertainment Girl Group members' ranks

Members of Girls' Generation, aespa and Red Velvet bolstered SM Entertainment's presence on the chart.

While two members of aespa - Karina and Winter - claimed the No. 10 and 15 ranks, Red Velvet's Joy and Seulgi ranked at No. 17 and 25. Both groups boast a four-member lineup of versatile artists.

On the other hand, Girls' Generation's (SNSD) Taeyeon and YoonA, who are presently expanding their artistic map as soloists, secured the 6th and 29th ranks, respectively.

Top 30 Girl Group Member Brand Rankings for May 2024