HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk calls ADOR's Min Hee-jin 'malicious individual' in first public statement

HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk has criticised Min Hee-jin in his first public statement since the agency’s feud with ADOR began. As reported by Korea Joongang Daily, Bang Si-hyuk made the statement during a court hearing on Friday. The remark was part of a petition that will be submitted to the court. (Also Read | HYBE says ‘greedy’ Min Hee-jin planned emails by NewJeans members' parents: We have evidence) HYBE chairperson Bang Si-Hyuk spoke about ADOR and CEO Min Hee-jin.

Bang Si-hyuk slams Min Hee-jin

The HYBE founder said, “I understand that some view Min Hee-jin’s actions as highlighting the problems of a multilabel system. However, no matter how sophisticated the system is or how thorough the contracts are, nothing can completely deter human malice. The actions of one malicious individual should not be allowed to damage the system that may have been built over a long time. I believe that this is the strength of our social system, which prevents personal malice and wrongdoing from destroying social institutions and order.”

Bang Si-hyuk regrets HYBE-ADOR feud causing concern among people

Reportedly, he also asserted his determination to set appropriate rules and precedents for the entirety of the K-pop industry. “I deeply regret that this incident has caused concern to the public, especially when we, as an entertainment company, should be delivering joy. I sincerely hope that this genuine sentiment reaches you and that the court will make a wise decision to dismiss the injunction,” he added.

What is Bang Si-hyuk's request to court

In the petition, Bang Si-hyuk requested the court to side with HYBE on an injunction that Min Hee-jin had previously filed. It sought to prevent HYBE from exercising its voting rights at the ADOR’s shareholders’ meeting scheduled for May 31. HYBE holds an 80 percent stake in its subsidiary ADOR. The main agenda of the meeting item is to remove the ADOR CEO from her executive position.

What step will court take next

The Seoul Central District Court didn't reach a decision on Friday. The court would further ask both HYBE and ADOR to file additional evidence by next Friday (May 24). It would reach a ruling before May 31.