HYBE says ‘greedy’ Min Hee-jin planned emails by NewJeans members' parents: We have evidence

After the parents of NewJeans members sent HYBE an email, it has now issued a statement addressing the allegations. As reported by Soompi, HYBE criticised ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin for using "old-fashioned practice" of dragging artists and their families in "battles for her personal greed". HYBE also claimed that it was Hee-jin's idea to send the email. It also added that it has evidence that the email was "actually written by Vice President L and Min Hee-jin". (Also Read | NewJeans' parents expose HYBE for ‘exploitation and mistreatment’ in new report) HYBE chairperson Bang Si-Hyuk and ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

HYBE slams Min Hee-jin in new statement

Hybe's statement read, "This is a notice from HYBE. We would like to provide an explanation about an email that is said to have been sent to us by the parents of NewJeans as reported by a media outlet on May 13. We received the mentioned email on April 3, and we already replied on April 16 with content including that it is not plagiarism."

HYBE talks about neglect in greeting NewJeans

It also read, "We also want to state that the claim that the start of the ADOR incident was due to 'neglect such as not responding to greetings' is a one-sided argument and not true. We find it very unfortunate that Min Hee Jin is using an old-fashioned practice as she drags in artists and their families in her own battles for her personal greed."

HYBE says Min Hee-jin behind email

The statement continued, "We have evidence that the act of sending emails attacking HYBE was part of the plan for the takeover of management rights and her personal gain from the start. Min Hee Jin suggested using the parents to raise issues because it would breach the shareholders’ agreement if she did it herself. The email allegedly sent by the parents was actually written by Vice President L and Min Hee Jin. We plan to submit this evidence to investigative and judicial authorities."

"We cannot help but express our dismay at Min Hee Jin’s behaviour, using artists as shields for her personal gain and even putting their parents at the forefront. We urge her not to mislead public opinion and to exercise restraint to protect the value of the artists," concluded the statement.

NewJeans' parents email to ADOR

According to an earlier report by Soompi, NewJeans' parents submitted the email to the ADOR CEO on March 31. In it, they spoke about girl group ILLIT’s similarity to NewJeans and HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk’s treatment of NewJeans.

The parents also demanded a "strong protest against HYBE". A part of the statement read, "It has become clear through various incidents that HYBE does not respect NewJeans, which worries us about how HYBE will exploit NewJeans in the future and what they will imitate next."