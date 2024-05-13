NewJeans' parents expose HYBE for ‘exploitation and mistreatment’ in NEW report

The HYBE vs. ADOR feud has taken a ‘scathing’ new turn as parents of the K-pop group NewJeans accuse the BTS label in a bombshell email. Following reports of the parent label appointing a new CEO for its subsidiary, Korean media outlets alleged mistreatment of the K-Pop stars by HYBE and its officials. The family of the girls have taken legal action, claiming that Bang Si Hyuk purposefully ignored the members’ greetings. NewJeans(ADOR)

NewJeans’ parents expose HYBE in new report

On May 13, Ilgan Sports published a bombshell report detailing an email from the parents of NewJeans, originally addressed to CEO Min Hee Jin and subsequently forwarded to BelIFT LAB (JCM's joint venture with Big Hit Entertainment) regarding ILLIT's debut. The email outlines the parents' suggestions and concerns about ILLIT's debut and was brought to light by the parents and legal representatives of NewJeans members.

NewJeans parents cite ‘mistreatment’ by Bang Si Hyuk

NewJeans, the K-pop girl group comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, is one of the most promising emerging K-pop groups, which has also garnered massive attention in Western media. The group, backed by HYBE's subsidiary ADOR, has often been dragged in the ongoing feud between labels. One of the most concerning aspects of the report was the alleged 'mistreatment' mentioned involving CEO Bang Si Hyuk.

BigHit Music's founder, who manages BTS, has been accused of copying NewJeans' idea for another group. Belift Lab's intentions have also been questioned by parents, who say the company did not check their content properly and even ridiculed NewJeans. Parents also say Bang Si Hyuk deliberately ignored the members when they greeted them.

“Whenever the NewJeans members encountered Bang Si Hyuk in the company building, we wondered why Bang Si Hyuk would pretend not to recognize the members and turn a blind eye to their greetings. At first, we didn’t believe our children, thinking, ‘Oh, he probably just didn’t recognize you then,’ so we attempted to verify this.” The email reads.

The parents went on to say, However, since this issue has happened several times, with different dates and locations, even when it was just Bang Si Hyuk and the members, we believe there is no other possibility except recognizing that they are, in fact, NewJeans.

NewJeans parents accuse HYBE of plagiarising group’s concept

The parents also claimed that HYBE blatantly copied NewJeans' concepts for their new girl group ILLIT, including photography, styling, choreography, and music video aesthetics. The report highlights the dramatic and uncanny similarities between ILLIT's concepts and those of NewJeans.

“Is there no intention to protect NewJeans and each member’s brand value within HYBE?The reason why these issues are not groundless is because there have been too many ridiculous situations.”