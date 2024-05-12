Seventeen, ILLIT, NewJeans, Stray Kids and more claim top ranks on Billboard's World Albums chart

Once again, K-pop albums stole the show by claiming top-ranking spots on Billboard this past week, concluding on May 11. The American music magazine updated its World Albums chart on Saturday, and industry-leading names maintained their steady top-scoring feats. Billboard World Albums chart: Seventeen and ILLIT ranked at No. 7 and 2, respectively, this week.

Billboard's World Albums chart was largely dominated by numerous groups from HYBE Corporation's multi-label system, including BigHit Music's BTS, PLEDIS Entertainment's Seventeen, Source Music's Le Sserafim, ADOR's NewJeans and others. Other acclaimed industry stars from JYP Entertainment - Stray Kids and TWICE - also celebrated their weeks-long streak on the music chart.

K-pop albums ranking on Billboard World Albums Chart this week

Artists from HYBE Labels on the World Albums Chart

HYBE's rookie girl group ILLIT's debut mini-album, Super Real Me, climbed the ranks to attain an all-time high spot on the Billboard World Albums chart at No. 2. Following its original Korean release and digital premiere in March, Super Real Me's physical album was rolled out in the US on April 26, leading to new milestone achievements. Having officially debuted earlier this year, the girl group also made it to the Billboard 200 for the first time with its first album offering.

Coming in next, Tomorrow X Together's sixth mini-album, Minisode 3: Tomorrow, which came out on April 1, dipped a rank in its fifth consecutive week on the World Albums Chart. After ranking at No. 2 during the previous week, TXT's latest album scored the 3rd rank. Minisode 3: Tomorrow also held steady for the fourth week in a row on the Billboard 200.

Boynextdoor's second mini-album HOW? debuted on the chart last week at No. 3. In its second consecutive week on the list, the boy group's new mini-album stood at No. 4. Trailing close behind, Le Sserafim's third mini-album held steady at the 5th rank, spending its 11th week on the Billboard music chart.

Last week, NewJeans' second mini-album, Get-Up, completed its 40th week on the chart at the 9th position. However, for the 41st week, it climbed back up to the 6th spot.

Members of third-generation K-pop boy groups took the subsequent spots on the chart. Seventeen released its latest best album compilation, 17 Is Right Here, on April 29, which debuted on the World Albums chart this week at No. 7.

HYBE veterans BTS climbed a spot, as their 2022 anthology album, Proof, claimed the 10th rank in its 99th week. On the other hand, BTS J-Hope's special album, Hope on the Street Vol 1, made it to No. 8 for its fifth consecutive week on the list. His bandmate Jimin's solo debut album, Face, continued its 52-week spell, maintaining its 14th rank from the previous week.

Finally, ENHYPEN's fifth mini-album, Orange Blood, held on to its same rank as the previous week at No. 13 for its 24-week stretch

Non-HYBE groups for the win on the Billboard Chart

Though slipping down a few ranks, JYP Entertainment labelmates TWICE and Stray Kids again made it to the Billboard chart. TWICE's 13th mini-album, With You-th, scored the 11th rank, maintaining a 10-week spell on the music chart. Meanwhile, Stray Kids' eighth Korean mini-album, ROCK-STAR, took the 12th spot, celebrating its 25th week.