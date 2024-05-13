Halsey in a Sabyasachi lehenga makes a splash at the 2024 Gold Gala with her boyfriend Avan Jogia. Watch

Halsey attended the 2024 Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11 (May 12 IST) in Los Angeles, California. The Without Me singer, accompanied by her boyfriend, Avan Jogia, made a grand appearance at the third edition of the annual event, wearing resplendent traditional ensembles from the shelves of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eponymous label. Pictures and videos of the couple have been doing rounds on the internet, with desi fans loving the sartorial moment. Keep scrolling to see what Halsey and her partner wore. Halsey and her boyfriend, Avan Jogia, wear Sabyasachi to the 2024 Gold Gala. (AP)

Halsey and Avan Jogia wear Sabyasachi for the Gold Gala 2024

Halsey and Avan Jogia attended the 3rd Annual Gold Gala. (AP. AFP)

Halsey's Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga set comes in multiple bright hues, including red, green, baby pink, black, forest green, brown, orange, gold, and mustard green hues. The choli comes in a bright red shade, decked with rose patterns and intricately embroidered gold jaal work on the round neckline. The blouse also features full-length sleeves, a midriff-baring cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette.

Halsey styled the blouse with a low-waisted lehenga skirt featuring multi-coloured panels embellished with gold thread embroidery, floral patterns, sequin work and heavy gota patti embroidery. The broad borders, a pleated fall, an A-line silhouette, a gold Sabyasachi logo embellishment, and floor-grazing hem length completed the design elements. Lastly, Halsey draped a net dupatta on her shoulders and arms to give the finishing touches. It features embellished gota patti borders, floral applique work, scalloped hem, and sequin embroidery.

Halsey accessorised the ensemble with striking jewels, including statement rings, gold bangles, statement bracelets, a diamond-adorned navel ring, and emerald earrings. The singer tied up her fuchsia pink tresses in a messy updo, styled with curls, bangs, and loose braided strands sculpting her face. Meanwhile, for the glam picks, she chose kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, gold eye shadow, darkened brows, caramel pink lip shade, berry lip liner, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter on the contours.

As for Avan Jogia, he complemented Halsey in a heavily embroidered maroon bandhgala sherwani featuring an open front, padded shoulders, multi-coloured floral work, and full-length sleeves. He wore it over an off-white floral embroidered bandhgala shirt and maroon straight-fitted pants. A gold and emerald chain belt, heeled Chelsea boots, layered necklaces, single gold earrings, a messy hairdo, and a trimmed rugged beard rounded it off.