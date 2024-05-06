Sonakshi Sinha walks for Vikram Phadnis in black lehenga; Heeramandi actor's regal look is a wedding showstopper

Sonakshi Sinha turned showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis in a regal black lehenga at an event last night held in Mumbai. The Heeramandi actor, basking in the success of the recently-released Sanjay Leela Bhansali series and the praises for her portrayal of Fareedan, slipped into a black lehenga for the fashion show. The traditional ensemble drew applause from the audience and should also be on your wedding guest roster. Moreover, if you are an experimental bride, Sonakshi's look could be the showstopper ensemble you need for your special day. Keep scrolling to check it out. Sonakshi Sinha turns showstopper for Vikram Phadnis in a regal black lehenga set. (Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha turns showstopper in a regal black lehenga

Sonakshi Sinha walked the ramp for Vikram Phadnis at the Bombay Times Fashion Week last night. The paparazzi captured Sonakshi as she turned showstopper for the designer in a regal ensemble from his collection. Paparazzi pages shared videos and pictures of the Heeramandi actor on social media. The snippets show her slaying her walk, greeting the media, and answering questions from reporters. Fans also loved Sonakshi's traditional avatar. One commented, "Heeramandi queen." Another wrote, “Queen [fire emojis].”

Sonakshi's black lehenga set features a full-sleeved blouse, a lehenga skirt, and a matching dupatta draped on her head. While the blouse has a round neckline, gold floral embroidery, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette, the lehenga comes with an A-line voluminous silhouette, intricate gold thread and gota embroidery, and a floor-grazing hem length. The net dupatta with heavy gold thread embroidery, gota borders, and floral applique work rounded off the look.

Sonakshi accessorised the lehenga set with minimal jewellery, including statement earrings and an ornate gold ring. Meanwhile, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, nude brown lip shade, bronzer on the contours, and a dewy base rounded off the glam picks. Lastly, she styled her tresses in a centre-parted sleek braided hairdo adorned with white gajra.