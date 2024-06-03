Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Ufotable really turned the tables on anime TV adaptations with the latest season of Demon Slayer. Despite flipping the manga pages ever-so-slowly, each episode of the Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc Season 4 has introduced a series of game-changing original anime-only developments, adding more layers to the much-loved shonen program. New episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 release every Sunday.(Ufotable)

Demon Slayer Hashira Arc Training Episode 4, "To Bring a Smile to One's Face", dropped this Sunday, June 2, and sees Tanjiro and the rest knee-deep in training. Here's what we know about the fifth entry of the season.

Crunchyroll describes the anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series as:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.

Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a “demon slayer” so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5 release date

The upcoming Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc episode will air on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST.

Crunchyroll previously updated its release schedule for all future episodes of the season. From Episode 4 onwards, the anime streaming service switched the release time of Hashira Training Arc episodes from 10:45 am PT to 8:45 am PT.

Where to watch Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc Episode 5?

Japanese viewers can tune into Fuji TV and other local networks for the next broadcast. Meanwhile, international viewers can rely on Crunchyroll for the fourth episode's simulcast at 8:45 am PT.

Indian streaming service JioCinema has also been streaming Demon Slayer's new episodes via its anime hub since the Season 4 premiere. Therefore, Indian fans can also turn to this OTT platform for simultaneous access to the latest episodes of the series. All four episodes of Season 4 are already streaming on JioCinema, and seasons 1 to 3 are also available on the streamer.

Crunchyroll's website confirms that Demon Slayer Season 4 will be available in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India and Southeast Asia.

According to Crunchyrol's latest update, Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 5 will start playing on Crunchyroll on June 9 at 8:45 am PT.

Correspondingly, the episode release schedule for other time zones is listed below:

Central Time: Sunday, June 9, at 10:45 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, June 9, at 11:45 am

GMT: Sunday, June 9, at 3:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, June 9, at 9:15 pm

Australia Central Time: Monday, June 10, at 1:45 am

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 recap

Expanding the range of the pivotal characters' training horizon, the latest episode saw Tanjiro reach out to the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, whose challenges and strategies weigh heavy on the demon hunters in training. His rigorous regime pushed everyone to their limits.

As the rest struggled to catch to his level, Tokito later slipped out for secret sessions with the Wind Hashira and Serpent Hashira. The June 9 episode will likely expand on these training sessions as Tanjiro and the others are on their way to becoming stronger than ever to take down Muzan and his demons.