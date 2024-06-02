Kaiju No 8 Episode 9: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Releasing on June 1, Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 introduced fans to the humanoid Kaiju No. 9's wrath. Although Kafka got close to laying it to rest, he missed the chance to kill it for good. Moreover, in another moment, his existential secret of living a double life as No. 8 is almost laid bare. However, the anime saves that bombshell for later. The forthcoming episode of the Production I.G anime series will make way for another looming threat. Kaiju No 8 anime.(Production I.G)

Here's what we know about Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 release date and time

The ninth episode is slated to be released on Saturday, June 8, at 11 pm JST. Check out the exact schedule according to your time zone below:

Pacific Time: Saturday, June 8, at 7 am

Eastern Time: Saturday, June 8, at 10 am

European Time: Saturday, June 8, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 8, at 7:30 pm

Australia Central Time: Sunday, June 9, at 12 am

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9?

The much-hyped anime series is available for streaming across various platforms—Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Netflix—in limited regions. Crunchyroll is the best platform for international audiences to stream episodes online. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 9 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. The latest episode will be added to the website after a short delay.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 recap

After taking down No. 9, yet missing the chance to kill it, Kafka faced another hefty challenge upon facing off against Hoshina, who doesn’t let him off easy. She clearly had the upper hand throughout their match. Finally, a diversion comes to his rescue, and he slips out, meeting up with Kikoru Shinomiya later.

On the other hand, Hoshina and Mina Ashiro subsequently met up and dove deeper into analysing the humanoid Kaiju’s power. Their conversations eventually lead them to somewhat discover the origins of No. 9.

Meanwhile, Ichiwaka awakens at the hospital, as Kafka’s true identity is at risk of being discovered by Furuhashi. More moments play out between the team members before the final moments of the episode, setting up the mood for another lethal humanoid Kaiju’s attack in the upcoming episode.

The official X/Twitter page of the Kaiju No. 8 series has already announced the welcoming update that Kenta Miyake will soon take over as the voice of Kaiju No 10.