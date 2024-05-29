Kaiju No 8 Episode 8: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Expected to have a 12-episode run, Kaiju No. 8 was one of the most highly anticipated premieres listed on the Spring 2024 lineup. Based on Naoya Matsumoto's popular manga series, the series started airing in April and has already covered significant ground, crossing the season's midway mark. New episodes of Kaiju No. 8 premiere every Saturday.(Production IG)

Though visually inspired by the Monsterverse's Godzilla, the anime series maps out its own unique trajectory that has been affectionately welcomed with open arms by Otakus. Its weekly broadcast is consistently delivering grotesque, action-packed chapters on Saturdays. Here's what we can look forward to with this week's upcoming episode.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 release date and time

The eighth episode is slated to be released on Saturday, June 1, at 11 pm JST. Check out the exact schedule according to your time zone below:

Pacific Time: Saturday, June 1, at 7 am

Eastern Time: Saturday, June 1, at 10 am

European Time: Saturday, June 1, at 4 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 1, at 7:30 pm

Australia Central Time: Sunday, June 2, at 12 am

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8?

The much-hyped anime series is available for streaming across various platforms—Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Netflix—in limited regions. Crunchyroll is the best platform for international audiences to stream episodes online. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. The latest episode will be added to the website after a short delay.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 recap

The May 25 episode “Kaiju No. 9” brought the titular humanoid giant beast face to face with Reno and Iharu. Gaining an edge over the monster with the help of Kikoru's revelations, they initially steered clear of any major damage. However, No. 9 still effectively turned out to be the more powerful entity in this confrontation. As Reno and Iharu couldn't handle his blows anymore, Kafka's last-minute entry saved the day as he emerged as their knight in shining armour.

Encountering a mightier enemy, No. 9 unleashed all its fury. Despite harnessing the full extent of his powers, No. 9 succumbed to Kafka's blows. Although he emerged as the champion in this fight, Kafka bore the brunt of the cuts once the Defense Force witnessed his Kaiju transformation.

In the upcoming episode, Kafka will be pushed to the edge, with his abilities tested to the limit, as he faces off against Vice-Caption Hoshina.