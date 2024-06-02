My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6: Exact release date, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 aired on June 1 and gave us a slice of the whole pie by sneaking a glimpse at the preparation for the impending final showdown. AFO finally played into Aoyama and Deku's scheme as they succeeded at drawing him out of the shadows despite his initial perception of having the upper hand in the battle of wits. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6, i.e. the overall 144th episode of the anime series, will air on Saturday, June 8, 2024. (Studio Bones)

With the room set for the decisive battle between the heroes and villains, the former squad will set out to accomplish the high-stakes challenge of driving a wedge between the villains. For this plan to succeed, key players Aoyama (quirk: brainwashing) and Monoma (quirk: copy) will do whatever it takes in My Hero Academia Episode 144, titled “Division.”

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 Release date

The next My Hero Academia entry from the 21-episode season will air on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST.

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6?

Japanese audiences can watch the sixth episode on local networks like Nippon Television. On the contrary, international audiences may rely on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch Episode 6.

The show also streams on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and other streaming platforms in limited regions.

Global audiences may check out the estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premieres below. Mindful of delayed premieres on Crunchyroll, international viewers may tune in an hour after the Japanese broadcast as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, June 8, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, June 8, at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, June 8, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 8, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, June 8, at 7:30 pm

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 recap

My Hero Academia Episode 143, titled “Let You Down,” adapted the events of Chapters 341 to 343. AFO's plan to steal Deku's quirk is in full swingwith the Mutant Revolution gradually shaping up as the season's backdrop. However, the heroes won't let them have their way easily, as they're brewing their own strategies in the distance.

As final plans for the last decisive battle map out, U.A. Heroes part ways with their families and convene at a new headquarters. Uraraka and Deku discuss Toga and Shigaraki at length.

Later, Aoyama paints a mental picture of the potential doomsday, with Japan further steeping towards the dark days. AFO wanted to make the most of this to finally take flight as the Demon Lord in this apocalyptic world, announcing his supreme reign.