Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11: When is it releasing? Where to read and more

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 is set to roll in a few weeks. Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto's manga may be treading the unusual path of monthly updates instead of the usual weekly releases, but the consistent delivery of quality content has led fans to greenlight the worthy wait. As the full month runs its course in due time, spoilers for the following chapter are expected to drop on social media soon. Till that happens, let's run a lap around the actions of the previous chapter. Here's what we know about the next installment, releasing soon. Chapter 11 of the ongoing Boruto manga comes out on June 21.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11 Release Date and Time

The anticipated monthly Boruto manga instalment is due on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Other regions may take a look at the following release schedule chart:

Thursday, June 20, at 8 am Pacific Time (PT)

Thursday, June 20, at 11 am Eastern Time (EST)

Thursday, June 20, at 4 pm British Time (BST)

Thursday, June 20, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET)

Thursday, June 20, at 8:30 pm Indian Time (IST)

Thursday, June 20, at 11 pm Philippine Time (PHT)

Friday, June 21, at 1 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Where to read Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11?

Manga fans may check out the online pages on VizMedia's official website, Shueisha's Manga Plus platform and the Shonen Jump+ app.

What to expect from Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 11?

After the actions of Chapter 10, “Kernel,” the upcoming edition could centre around Himawari harnessing the Kurama chakra against God Tree Jura until help arrives. Sarada vs. Hidari could also be the prime focus of the next chapter.

The previous manga entry in May set the mood for Himawari's fight with Jura. She had a heart-to-heart conversation with Kurama, and they decided to coexist in harmony.