My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8: When is ‘Two Flashfires’ releasing? Preview, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7, “Inflation," aired on June 15 and paved the way for the upcoming entry to address one of the most-discussed subplots of the beloved superhero anime—Todoroki and Dabi's connection and the latter's origins. Season 7 is expected to consist of 21 episodes, split into two cours. As the TV anime approaches its mid-season finale, the heavy combination of action and emotions keeps on delivering massive hits. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 will be released on Saturday, June 22.(Studio Bones)

The franchise is also expanding its cinematic presence, with the upcoming My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next anime film opening in Japanese theatres on August 2. Despite the newest premiere in line, fans are keenly tied to the original anime and its manga, supposedly inching closer to the final chapters soon.

The preview for the new season's 8th episode “Two Flashfires” is already out and here's what it promises viewers.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 Release date

The next My Hero Academia entry from the 21-episode season will air on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST.

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8?

Japanese audiences can watch the sixth episode on local networks like Nippon Television. On the contrary, international audiences may rely on streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix to watch Episode 6.

The show also streams on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus, and other streaming platforms in limited regions.

Global audiences may check out the estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premieres below. Mindful of delayed premieres on Crunchyroll, international viewers may tune in an hour after the Japanese broadcast as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time: Saturday, June 22, at 2:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Saturday, June 22, at 5:30 am

Central European Summer Time: Saturday, June 22, at 10:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 22, at 3 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, June 22, at 7 pm

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 Preview

The upcoming episode's title, “Two Flashfires,” suggests that the focus will be on Dabi and Shoto. It's quite likely that the series will circle back to Dabi's origin story and his original ties with the Todoroki family, who abandoned him after the forest fire.

Additionally, the past will heavily influence the storyline coming ahead, especially with the estranged duo clashing against each other on the same battlefield where All Might and All For One waged an arduous battle.