Wind Breaker Episode 12: Release date, where to watch and more

The first season of CloverWorks' latest anime production, Wind Breaker, has almost run its course and the finale is nigh. Episode 11 aired on Friday, June 14, and whipped up a fresh batch of newness with novel introductions to the Furin High School squad. Still from Wind Breaker Episode 11 "New Classmates."(CloverWorks)

As one of the most loved Spring anime lineup releases, the action-packed series may be heavily reminiscent of the fictional magic of Tokyo Revengers, but it casts its uniquely sweet spell on the viewers. With fans rooting for pivotal characters like Sakura, they've earned a wholesome batch of memories already.

Although an initial AnimeTV-JP.net report notified the first season of the brand new premiere is listed for 13 episodes, several other media reports have disseminated the idea of it being a 12-episode season. Either way, the story is running out of fuel soon and only next week's episode will confirm what's ahead for the series, especially with speculations of Season 2 in the air.

Crunchyroll describes the series as: “Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.”

Wind Breaker Episode 12 Release date

According to several media sources, the next Wind Breaker episode will air in Japan on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 12:26 am JST.

Where to watch Wind Breaker Episode 12?

After local Japanese TV networks broadcast the episode, international audiences may rely on Crunchyroll to watch the episode.

Global audiences may refer to the following estimated release schedule for its eventual Crunchyroll premiere:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, June 20, at 8:26 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, June 20, at 11:26 am

Central European Summer Time: Thursday, June 20, at 5:26 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, June 20, at 8:56 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Friday, June 21, at 12:56 am

Wind Breaker Episode 11 Recap

The action has already settled down with the main issues of the first arc concluded. Through Sakura, Episode 11 picks up the story again by introducing two new characters to the show. Plus, with the previous episode setting up Sakura's growth as the potential class president, Wind Breaker's main character has also warmed up to the idea of not walking the path by his lonesome.

Taiga Tsugeura is briefly introduced as the one of the strongest presences in the class, as he later brings Nirei, Sakura and Suo to a wrestling-themed restaurant. Simultaneously, Mitsuki Kiryu walks into the scene, holding a girl's hand. Although Tsugeura approaches them in his attempts to interact with Kiryu, the latter urges him to stay put because his rough ways might scare women.

His words make more sense eventually as moments later the others realise that the girl with Kiryu wasn't his girlfriend. Instead, he'd saved her from someone who'd been harassing her. As expected, Tsugeura teamed up with Kiryu in the epic showdown that followed right after. Sakura, Tsugeura and Kiryu make a indomitable trio - a force to reckon with.

After all that had transpired, Sakura's friend list expands, leaving his phone ringing off the hook with text notifications – indicating a new beginning for him.