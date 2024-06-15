Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 22: Release date, preview, where to watch and more

Reviving the action-packed isekai anime genre with new twists and turns, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has for long offered unmatchable standards of world-building and gripping character narratives. The standout TV anime adaptation is based on Rifujin na Magonote's Japanese light novel series, illustrated by Shirotaka. A still from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 22 Preview.

Crunchyroll describes the fantasy anime's plot as:

“When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a truck, his story doesn't end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he's always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he's always dreamed of, he's embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

Here's what we know about Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 22, “Parents.”

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 22 Release date

The next episode of Mushoku Tensei will air on Sunday, June 16, at 12 p.m. JST.

Where to watch Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 22

Local Japanese networks like Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto and BS11 will initially broadcast the new premiere. International fans may eventually tune into Crunchyroll. The second part of Season 2 was officially released on the streamer on April 7, at 8:30 am PT.

The upcoming episode will also roll out at the same time, following the same schedule. The official Crunchyroll website states that the Studio Bind anime will be available to stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and Southeast Asia.

Check below to see when Episode 22 is most likely to be available in your time zone.

Pacific Time: Sunday, June 16, at 8:30 am

Central Time: Sunday, June 16, at 10:30 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, June 16, at 11:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, June 16, at 9 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, June 17, at 1 am

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 21 recap

Rudeus was emotionally struck down when Roxy failed to recognise him after he rescued her from being isolated in the labyrinth. However, as history catches up to them, their palpable chemistry is undeniable and the initial awkwardness dissipates.

The party continues charting through the Teleporter Labyrinth. Rudy's hypothesis is proved right as they discover a concealed staircase, which leads them to the hidden teleportation circle and the labyrinth's guardian. However, the adventure isn't as simple as it seems. As now seen in the upcoming episode's preview, a monstrous entity awaits the party.

The official website explains the plot of the forthcoming episode:

“Rudeus and his team move to the final level of the labyrinth, where they finally see Zenith! However, they are confronted by a gigantic hydra, the supposed guardian of the labyrinth. The Hydra is a legendary creature that was supposed to be extinct, a powerful enemy also known as the “Demon Dragon!”